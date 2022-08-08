Stella Maxwell goes topless while posing with Irina Shayk, Imaan Hammam and Ella Balinska

Stella Maxwell bared quite a bit of skin in a beach photo alongside some other models.

The 32-year-old Belgian model wore only shorts and covered her bare chest with her hand.

Stella posed alongside Irina Shayk, Imaan Hammam and Ella Balinska, who also rocked Burberry swimsuits.

Miley Cyrus’s ex was lying on the blanket next to Irina Shayk donning a very skimpy checkered bikini.

Stella captioned the snap, ‘TB Goddess’ [fire emoji].’

Elegant: Maxwell later shared several photos of her wearing something more than just shorts

Her bikini clad snaps were taken in Ibiza alongside Irina, Imaan and Ella.

Posing for work, they also seemed to enjoy the last few days on the beach and in the city.

She wore a black, white and orange top with a sheer skirt that showed off her long, slender legs.

Maxwell stood in high black high heels as he stood on a staircase, her blond locks styled in a messy, chic way.

Later, she leaned against a grand piano and cast a sultry glance over her shoulder as she posed.

She captioned the photos, ‘Eivissa town @riccardotisci17 @burberry [black heart emoji].’