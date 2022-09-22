Stella Maxwell flaunts her toned abs in a cropped top as she heads to a gym in West Hollywood

Stella Maxwell was spotted in West Hollywood earlier on Thursday arriving at a local gym.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 32, kept her look stylishly casual in a printed crop top and joggers as she sauntered under the California sun.

The beauty recently showed off her runway skills when she walked for brands like Carolina Herrera at New York Fashion Week earlier this month in September.

The Max Factor model wore a black cropped top with short sleeves and video game symbols on the front.

She paired the top with comfy black low-waisted joggers that showed off her tight midriff.

Stella donned a pair of classic black Adidas sneakers to complete her overall workout ensemble for the day.

The Vogue model had a black bag slung over her right shoulder and held her phone in her hand as she walked quickly through the parking lot.

Stella’s blond hair was pulled back into a tight, sleek ponytail to keep loose strands from falling into her face during her workout session.

The gorgeous star completed her afternoon look by adding a gold pendant necklace and tiny earrings.

She put on rectangular sunglasses to protect her eyes from the hot sun.

Stella was scouted as a model when she was at university in New Zealand. During a previous interview with the lawyershe explained that she originally had no intention of pursuing modeling.

“I was thinking about becoming a ballerina,” she explained, adding a few other aspirations. “Then I was obsessed with the idea of ​​doing voiceover for animations, then doctor.”

Since his discovery, the fashion model has worked with numerous brands over the years, such as Marc Jacobs, Chanel and Fendi.

When to talk to ElleStella said that one of the best things about her modeling experience was the close friendships she’s built over the years.

“I’ve been blessed with the coolest job in the world. Outside of work, I still have the same friends I’ve had for years. But because I travel so much, I meet new people every day and am just as open to new friends as I was before I started working,” she told the fashion publication.

Stunning: Stella recently traveled abroad to attend the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of L’immensita in early September

Close Friends: Stella was pictured with her friend and fellow model, Irina Shayk, whom she met while working in the modeling industry together

“Right now I have a group of friends in every city I work in, so I always try to make time to see and catch up with them, because that’s one of the reasons my job is so great,” Stella added ready.

The fashion model recently joined forces and signed with IMG Models, one of the world’s leading modeling agencies, last year.

The Belgian-born beauty was in a previous relationship with Twilight alum, Kristen Stewart, from 2016 to 2018, and briefly again in 2019. She also had a brief relationship with former Disney channel star Miley Cyrus, in 2015.