Stefanik opens flagship office in Rensselaer County

EAST GREENBUSH, NY (NEWS10) — County Executive Steve McLaughlin announces that Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is opening a flagship county office in Rensselaer County’s new offices in East Greenbush. The offices are the first congressional offices to open in Rensselaer County in recent history.

Steve McLaughlin states, “This will increase convenience and access to key services for our residents through Congressman Stefanik’s office in Rensselaer County. We are honored that Congressman Stefanik has selected our county and our new county offices as the home of a county office.” Stefanik is a representative of most of Rensselaer County, representing 14 of the county’s 16 municipalities.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik stated, “I look forward to working with County Executive Steve Mclaughlin, Rensselaer County legislators and officials, and our strong city officials to deliver outstanding constitutional services to the hard-working families of Rensselaer County with all of their needs related to to the federal government. My office is known for providing exceptional services and we look forward to serving the people of Rensselaer County in New York’s 21st congressional district.”

Adding to the conversation, Deputy Speaker of the County Legislature Bob Loveridge says, “This county office will be a great amenity for the residents of Rensselaer County because it will provide easy access to the office of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a powerful Congresswoman with a record of dual constituent services. It will also be the first congressional office in Rensselaer County since Congressman McNulty had an office in Troy.”

The new county offices are located at 99 Troy Road. The county moved to 99 Troy Road in mid-December and became part of the Reimagine Rensselaer County facilities. The Reimagine Plan moves some county offices that were located in the County Office Building to 99 Troy Road. The plan also ensures that most county offices are located on county property, providing stability and structure for important and necessary county services. Stefanik’s offices are expected to open in early February.