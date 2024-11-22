Home Sports Steelers WR George Pickens started fighting Browns CB as game ended, had to be restrained
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was fighting with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II as Thursday night's game ended. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a tough 24-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, and George Pickens wasn’t ready to stop fighting just because time was up.

On a Hail Mary attempt, Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was covering Pickens and the action continued to the back of the end zone as the ball was hit, ending the game. While the ball was still in the air, Pickens had grabbed Newsome and was pushing him toward the end zone. The two players began fighting outside the end zone.

Amazon Prime Video showed Pickens being pinned shortly after as other players gathered at midfield to exchange handshakes.

Is far from being the first time Pickens has had a questionable act on the field either become a distraction for the Steelers.

The Steelers have endured a lot from Pickens, mainly because he is their best receiver. The coaches won’t love seeing the film of him starting a fight after Thursday night’s game ended.

Then after the game, he didn’t give the Browns any credit for the 24-19 win.

“The conditions played a very, very important role in today’s game. I really don’t think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all,” Pickens said. via Alan Saunders of Steelers Now.

Newsome had his own opinion after the game, describing Pickens in three words:

Pickens finished the game with four receptions and 48 yards on seven targets.

