Steeler’s wide receiver George Pickens makes insane one-handed grab against the Browns

George Pickens stole the show with a one-handed catch to set up the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers eventually lost to the Browns in a 29-17 loss on Thursday, but Pickens still managed to make a mark as his grab set up a touchdown to tie the score at 7-7.

Pickens, who had just two catches for 26 yards entering Thursday’s game, hauled in the 36-yard reception with a one-handed grab.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky sent a deep pass down the right sideline intended for Pickens, but it appeared to be a bit too far.

However, Pickens completed an impressive move reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.

In an almost acrobatic stunt, he launched himself into the air, twisted with his back to the ground and flung his right arm out to brace the ball before securing it against his body just as he thudded to the ground.

He had been closely guarded by Martin Emerson Jr, but it didn’t stand up to the rookie, who fended off the cornerback to make the contested catch.

Pickens not only wowed fans with the stunning catch, but he also completed the Steelers’ longest passing play of the season with a 36-yard completion.

The catch put the Steelers’ offense in position to score on a 5-yard Najee Harris touchdown run a few plays later, tying the game 7-7 and showing the kind of aggression and explosiveness the unit lacked in the first two weeks.

Beckham Jr. even with the Pickens catch, as the current free agent wide receiver took to Twitter to react to the grab, writing, “THIS CATCH IS FILTHY.”

Pickens, a Georgia product, said he felt he was open ’90 percent of the time’ in the Steelers’ loss to the New England Patriots this past Sunday.

“I’m just saying that because I’m a big guy who runs in the low 4.4,” Pickens said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review .

‘I always have a step on someone and my step is naturally longer than the other person and I’m actually fast. I am always [going to] have a step and always feel like 99% of the time that I’m open even though the ball gets there in the air and [the defender] will have time to come back.’

His bold statement paid off as Trubisky clearly listened as he found the receiver.