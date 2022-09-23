WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Steeler’s wide receiver George Pickens makes insane one-handed grab against the Browns

Sports
By Merry
Steeler's wide receiver George Pickens makes insane one-handed grab against the Browns 18
1663904784 55 Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes insane one handed grab against
Steeler's wide receiver George Pickens makes insane one-handed grab against the Browns 19
1663904786 163 Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes insane one handed grab against
Steeler's wide receiver George Pickens makes insane one-handed grab against the Browns 20
1663904787 687 Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes insane one handed grab against
Steeler's wide receiver George Pickens makes insane one-handed grab against the Browns 21
1663904788 649 Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes insane one handed grab against
Steeler's wide receiver George Pickens makes insane one-handed grab against the Browns 22
1663904790 489 Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes insane one handed grab against
Steeler's wide receiver George Pickens makes insane one-handed grab against the Browns 23

‘This catch is dirty’: Steelers wide receiver George Pickens steals the show with crazy one-handed grab to set up Pittsburgh’s first touchdown against Browns

  • Receiver George Pickens hauled in a 36-yard reception with a one-handed catch
  • Mitchell Trubisky sent a pass down the right sideline, but it looked too far
  • However, Pickens jumped into the air and flung his right arm out to catch the ball

By Isabel Baldwin for Dailymail.Com

Published: 04:39, 23 September 2022 | Up to date: 04:39, 23 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

George Pickens stole the show with a one-handed catch to set up the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers eventually lost to the Browns in a 29-17 loss on Thursday, but Pickens still managed to make a mark as his grab set up a touchdown to tie the score at 7-7.

Pickens, who had just two catches for 26 yards entering Thursday’s game, hauled in the 36-yard reception with a one-handed grab.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky sent a deep pass down the right sideline intended for Pickens, but it appeared to be a bit too far.

George Pickens stole the show with a one-handed catch to set up the Steelers' first touchdown
George Pickens stole the show with a one-handed catch to set up the Steelers' first touchdown

George Pickens stole the show with a one-handed catch to set up the Steelers’ first touchdown

The wide receiver hauled in the 36-yard reception with a one-handed grab
The wide receiver hauled in the 36-yard reception with a one-handed grab

The wide receiver hauled in the 36-yard reception with a one-handed grab

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky sent a pass down the right sideline, but it looked too far
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky sent a pass down the right sideline, but it looked too far

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky sent a pass down the right sideline, but it looked too far

However, Pickens completed an impressive move reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr.

In an almost acrobatic stunt, he launched himself into the air, twisted with his back to the ground and flung his right arm out to brace the ball before securing it against his body just as he thudded to the ground.

He had been closely guarded by Martin Emerson Jr, but it didn’t stand up to the rookie, who fended off the cornerback to make the contested catch.

In an almost acrobatic stunt, he leaped into the air and twisted with his back to the ground
In an almost acrobatic stunt, he leaped into the air and twisted with his back to the ground

In an almost acrobatic stunt, he leaped into the air and twisted with his back to the ground

He reached out to brace the ball and secured it against his body before hitting the ground
He reached out to brace the ball and secured it against his body before hitting the ground

He reached out to brace the ball and secured it against his body before hitting the ground

Pickens not only wowed fans with the stunning catch, but he also completed the Steelers’ longest passing play of the season with a 36-yard completion.

The catch put the Steelers’ offense in position to score on a 5-yard Najee Harris touchdown run a few plays later, tying the game 7-7 and showing the kind of aggression and explosiveness the unit lacked in the first two weeks.

Beckham Jr. even with the Pickens catch, as the current free agent wide receiver took to Twitter to react to the grab, writing, “THIS CATCH IS FILTHY.”

Odell Beckham Jr. was impressed with the catch as he took to Twitter to praise it
Odell Beckham Jr. was impressed with the catch as he took to Twitter to praise it

Odell Beckham Jr. was impressed with the catch as he took to Twitter to praise it

Pickens, a Georgia product, said he felt he was open ’90 percent of the time’ in the Steelers’ loss to the New England Patriots this past Sunday.

“I’m just saying that because I’m a big guy who runs in the low 4.4,” Pickens said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review .

‘I always have a step on someone and my step is naturally longer than the other person and I’m actually fast. I am always [going to] have a step and always feel like 99% of the time that I’m open even though the ball gets there in the air and [the defender] will have time to come back.’

His bold statement paid off as Trubisky clearly listened as he found the receiver.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Angry fans slam first AFL grand final…

Merry

Eden Carson stars on ODI debut as New…

Merry

Boston Celtics suspend Ime Udoka for a…

Merry
1 of 4,699

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More