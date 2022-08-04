Steelers sign star receiver Diontae Johnson to two year extension…with $27 million GUARANTEED

Despite a lack of clarity in the quarterback department, whoever wins the fight to become the next starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a reliable target to throw at.

According to reports, star receiver Diontae Johnson has signed an extension to remain in the Steel City.

The deal is said to last two years and is worth $36.71 million, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

That valuation would see Johnson earn $18.3 million a season, making him one of the 20 highest paid wide receivers in the league.

Diontae Johnson’s efforts last season helped him earn his first Pro Bowl roster

Johnson’s performance last season helped push a dwindling Steelers team to a playoff spot in the final season of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s career.

Diontae Johnson’s Big Step Up Statistics 2020 2021 Receptions 88 107 goals 144 169 recruit 923 1,161 TDs 7 8 AVG Yards/Catch 10.5 10.9

He managed his first season with over 1,000 yards receiving and over 100 catches.

That gave the Toledo product its first Pro Bowl roster.

With the departure of receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Johnson saw even more pass-catching opportunities.

However, the question of who will throw at him has not been clarified.

A trio of quarterbacks enter training camp and compete to replace the man known as “Big Ben” in western Pennsylvania.

Former Chicago Bears starter Mitch Trubisky will face Mason Rudolph, who took over from the Steelers offense in 2019 after an injury knocked out Roethlisberger at the start of the season.

The addition of rookie quarterback and University of Pittsburgh product Kenny Pickett has made the decision more difficult for head coach Mike Tomlin.