WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Steelers sign star receiver Diontae Johnson to two year extension…with $27 million GUARANTEED

Sports
By Merry

Steelers Signs Star Receiver Diontae Johnson For Two-Year Extension… With $27 Million GUARANTEED After Impressive 2021 Campaign

  • The wideout put in more than 1,100 yards last season, earning a Pro Bowl spot
  • This extension ranks Johnson as one of the top 20 highest paid recipients in the NFL
  • As he signs, a heated battle ensues for the starting QB spot in Pittsburgh

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com

Published: | Updated:

Despite a lack of clarity in the quarterback department, whoever wins the fight to become the next starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a reliable target to throw at.

According to reports, star receiver Diontae Johnson has signed an extension to remain in the Steel City.

The deal is said to last two years and is worth $36.71 million, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

That valuation would see Johnson earn $18.3 million a season, making him one of the 20 highest paid wide receivers in the league.

Diontae Johnson's efforts last season helped him earn his first Pro Bowl roster

Diontae Johnson’s efforts last season helped him earn his first Pro Bowl roster

Johnson’s performance last season helped push a dwindling Steelers team to a playoff spot in the final season of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s career.

Diontae Johnson’s Big Step Up
Statistics 2020 2021
Receptions 88 107
goals 144 169
recruit 923 1,161
TDs 7 8
AVG Yards/Catch 10.5 10.9

He managed his first season with over 1,000 yards receiving and over 100 catches.

That gave the Toledo product its first Pro Bowl roster.

With the departure of receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Johnson saw even more pass-catching opportunities.

However, the question of who will throw at him has not been clarified.

A trio of quarterbacks enter training camp and compete to replace the man known as “Big Ben” in western Pennsylvania.

Former Chicago Bears starter Mitch Trubisky will face Mason Rudolph, who took over from the Steelers offense in 2019 after an injury knocked out Roethlisberger at the start of the season.

The addition of rookie quarterback and University of Pittsburgh product Kenny Pickett has made the decision more difficult for head coach Mike Tomlin.

Johnson (18) led Steelers pass catchers in all major receiving statistical categories last year

Johnson (18) led Steelers pass catchers in all major receiving statistical categories last year

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Thierry Henry is voted the greatest ever…

Merry

Former Barcelona prospect Yusuf Demir…

Merry

Manchester United’s shirt sponsor…

Merry
1 of 4,152

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More