Steelers honor Franco Harris who passed away this week just before the franchise stopped his number

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to Franco Harris’ career took on a different tone than originally planned after the Hall-of-Fame running back passed away unexpectedly this week.

Harris would have his no. 32 by the Steelers in this week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders – just one day after the 50th anniversary of Harris’s “Immaculate Conception.”

Steelers players came into Saturday’s game wearing Harris’s 32 replica jerseys, which would initially be worn under happier circumstances – and with Harris and his family in the stands.

Franco Harris’s family stood in place at his jersey’s farewell ceremony on Saturday

Initially, he was to be honored this weekend as it coincided with the 50th anniversary of the ‘Immaculate Conception’ of the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoffs.

In that game against the then Oakland Raiders, a pass from Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw was deflected in the air. Harris – who was not the intended receiver – caught the ball just before it hit the ground and ran into the end zone.

That touchdown ended up being the winning score in the game and the Steelers advanced to the AFC Championship Game. There they lost to the eventual Super Bowl VII champion Miami Dolphins, who finished the season undefeated.

At halftime, Steelers president Art Rooney II officially retired his number alongside Harris’s widow Dana and his son Dok.

“The big man should have been right here next to me,” Rooney said at the ceremony. “But I want to thank Dana and Dok for being here tonight, for sharing Franco with us for the last 50 years.

“It is said, ‘Life will bring you sorrow, but it is up to us to bring the joy.'” Franco brought us joy for 50 years.

“So in recognition of his many contributions both on and off the field, it is my honor to declare No. 32 officially retired.”

The Steelers aired a tribute video to Harris that was meant to honor his achievements, but took on a whole new meaning when he passed away unexpectedly earlier this week.

Following Rooney’s words, the team aired a tribute video featuring several of Harris’s teammates.

“Franco was the heart and soul of our team. When Franco arrived, we became the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Hall-of-Famer “Mean” Joe Greene said in the tribute to Harris.

“Everything went through Franco,” Bradshaw added in that video presentation. “One transfer, I look and I go ‘wow, this guy is special.'”

“He’s the perfect team player. It wasn’t about how many yards he gained, all he cared about was winning,” said Hall-of-Famer Jack Ham.

Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward took the field waving a flag from Harris’s no. 32

Harris died in his sleep on December 20 at his home in the Pittsburgh suburb of Sewickley, Pennsylvania. It was considered a sudden death, as Harris had been active on social media and doing interviews on local television the day before his death.

Multiple current and former Steelers players paid tribute to Harris, including Pat Freiermuth, who announced Harris as Pittsburgh’s 2021 second-round pick.

Others paying tribute included Penn State University – Harris’ alma mater – as well as the Seahawks, President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and Pennsylvania Senator-elect John Fetterman.

Before the game, Cameron Heyward ran out of the field into the tunnel carrying a flag with the number 32 on it in honor of Harris.