Steelers honor Franco Harris by edging past Raiders 13-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds left, and the Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tribute to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night .

On the same night that the Steelers retired Harris’ number 32 — the Hall of Fame running back passed away Wednesday at age 72 — Pittsburgh (7-8) kept its dim playoff hopes alive with another win in the final second on the Raiders. Las Vegas (6-9) was on the brink of elimination in the postseason.

A day after the 50th anniversary of Harris’s “Immaculate Reception” victory over the Raiders in the 1972 playoffs, Pickett deftly drove the Steelers 76 yards in 10 plays, the latter darting down the middle to a wide open Pickens in the end zone.

Pickett completed 26 of 39 for 244 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tight end Pat Freiermuth caught seven passes for 66 yards and Najee Harris totaled 95 yards as the Steelers won for the fifth time in seven games.

Derek Carr threw for 174 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, the latter a center field floater that was picked up by Cam Sutton with 29 seconds left. Pittsburgh rookie Connor Heyward ran for a first down to help the Steelers run out of time.

The Raiders, who had a dramatic final-game victory over New England last week, returned to their form from earlier in the season by losing their eighth one-score game of the year. They could be eliminated from the playoffs by the end of the week.

The Steelers paid tribute to Harris in several ways on a bitterly cold night. Players wore replicas of his jersey as they entered the stadium. Defensive captain Cam Heyward ran onto the field and waved a huge flag with Harris’s number, and Pickett even shouted ‘Franco! Franco!” during his cadence for converting a quarterback sneak in the first half.

Still, it seemed like it wouldn’t be enough. While Pittsburgh moved the ball with ease at times, it continued to struggle as it neared the end zone. Pickett threw an interception in the third quarter—his first in 145 attempts—and Chris Boswell missed a pair of field goals.

Carr started fresh in the 8-degree weather—the coldest home game for the Steelers since 1989—and ended a 14-play, 71-yard opening drive with a 14-yard touchdown offense on Hunter Renfrow.

Still, Las Vegas left the Steelers hanging around, and Pickett — whose name was announced by Harris when Pittsburgh took him with the 20th overall pick in last spring’s draft — provided the first signature moment of what the Steelers hope will be a decorated career. .

What should have been a weekend of celebration for one of the NFL’s great franchises turned bittersweet when Harris died just two days shy of the 50th anniversary of his “Immaculate Reception” against the Raiders in the 1972 playoffs.

The halftime ceremony featured many of Harris’ 1970s Steelers dynasty teammates. His widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Pittsburgh President Art Rooney II on stage. Dokmanovich leaned into Rooney after he handed her Harris’ jersey, and Pittsburgh Hall of Fame defensive end Joe Greene wiped away tears.

INJURIES

Raiders: DE Chandler Jones retired with a left elbow injury in the third quarter after colliding with teammate Maxx Crosby and did not return. … LB Denzel Perryman went to the locker room in the fourth quarter with a left shoulder injury.

Steelers: CB Tre Norwood left in the first half with a hamstring injury and did not return.

NEXT ONE

Raiders: Hosting NFC West Champion San Francisco on January 1.

Steelers: in Baltimore on January 1. The Ravens defeated Pittsburgh 16–14 at Acrisure Stadium on December 11.

