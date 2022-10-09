Steelers confirm T.J. Watt had knee surgery

ORCHARD PARK, NY – The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Biggest Threat TJ Watt has undergone arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while sidelined by a chest injury, the team confirmed on Sunday.

The team gave no further details except to confirm the report first published by ESPN on Saturday. Coach Mike Tomlin is expected to provide an update after the Steelers game at the Buffalo Bills.

Watt was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year last season and has been sidelined since he injured the Cincinnati Bengals during a season opening 23-20 overtime. The Steelers went 0-3 this season at Buffalo with no Watt in the lineup and 0-7 overall.

The Steelers have not given a timetable for Watt’s return.