Steele Sidebottom says he won’t be a Magpies captaincy candidate

Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom has encouraged the Magpies to fill the vacant captaincy role left vacant by champion midfielder Scott Pendlebury with a long-term leader who can stay in the job for several seasons.
The 31-year-old joked that “the boat could have sailed” for him when it came to the captaincy, adding that there are several candidates who could fill Pendlebury’s big shoes in 2023.
“Darcy (Moore) will definitely be one of them.” said Sidebottom. “He’s a great player, a great leader and someone people like to be in the footy club with.”
Premiership Magpie said his team-mate Jeremy Howe could also get the job done, but he believed they should opt for a younger player, with Taylor Adams or Jack Crisp legitimate contenders.
Sidebottom said he was interested in how the process unfolds and that would ensure “the right person” is put in the position under Craig McRae.
Loading
Collingwood finished third last season and had a busy trading period with ruckman Brodie Grundy coming to Melbourne, while Hawthorn’s Tom Mitchell, Adelaide’s Billy Frampton, Brisbane’s Daniel McStay and the Giants Bobby Hill all joined the club.
Sidebottom said he was impressed and excited about what they could bring to the club as they looked to improve their performance, which saw several tight wins.
Collingwood replaced Nathan Buckley with Scott Burns for one season in 2008 before Nick Maxwell became captain and led the Magpies to the 2010 flag. Pendlebury took over the captaincy in 2014.