Steele Sidebottom says he won’t be a Magpies captaincy candidate

Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom has encouraged the Magpies to fill the vacant captaincy role left vacant by champion midfielder Scott Pendlebury with a long-term leader who can stay in the job for several seasons.

The 31-year-old joked that “the boat could have sailed” for him when it came to the captaincy, adding that there are several candidates who could fill Pendlebury’s big shoes in 2023.

“Darcy (Moore) will definitely be one of them.” said Sidebottom. “He’s a great player, a great leader and someone people like to be in the footy club with.”

Magpies defender Darcy Moore is a contender for Collingwood’s captaincy. Credit:AFL Photos

Premiership Magpie said his team-mate Jeremy Howe could also get the job done, but he believed they should opt for a younger player, with Taylor Adams or Jack Crisp legitimate contenders.