Steel container found in Gulf of Carpenteria could contain contaminated material

A mysterious steel container floating off the coast of Australia may contain contaminated material.

The container was discovered by a group of fishermen working on the Wildcard vessel in the Gulf of Carpenteria, northeast of Groote Eylandt.

The crew was unable to tow it back to shore, prompting them to attach a marker buoy to it and make it stand out in the ocean so other ships wouldn’t collide with it.

Crew member Prue Davey said they first tried to open the container by the hatch, but later decided against it because it contained hazardous material.

“It looked a bit dangerous to open it,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

Crew member Prue Davey (pictured, with partner Tiger)

“We weren’t sure if it contained contaminated material, such as fuel or waste.”

Her partner Tiger Davey said the object probably came from another ship, as the Gulf of Carpenteria was a major shipping route.

Australian Marine Conservation Society campaign manager Shane Cucow labeled the Gulf as a ‘debris hot spot’.

“We’ve seen much higher-than-average counts of debris around the Gulf,” he said.

Mr Cucow explained that the Gulf was on the edge of the global ocean currents, meaning debris from all over the world was drawn to the area.

He said local and international fishing vessels traveling along the shipping route have added to the rubble with discarded fishing nets and lost equipment in the water.

Maritime Safety NT issued a maritime safety warning after the container was found.

“A coastal message has been issued to seafarers for the waters off the northeastern Groote Eylandt after a large floating container was spotted in the area,” the message read.

“All ships close by to keep a sharp eye out and navigate with the utmost care.”

It’s unclear if the container has been recovered since it was spotted by the Wildcard.

Daily Mail contacted NT Marine Safety for comment.

Wildcard crew filmed the moment the container was spotted in the water.

“Holy sver me timbers,” says a person outside the camera.

The crew is heard talking about how to retrieve the mystery box and saying that it would be too dangerous to leave for unsuspecting ships.

“That’s the stuff of nightmares at night,” says another person off-camera.

Davey said the “big piece of steel” was between five by four meters.

‘We only passed about 300 meters away’ [the container] when we saw it,” he said.

“If you weren’t paying attention to whether it was nighttime, it’s highly unlikely it would have been visible on radar or seen by anyone.”

A crew member dived into the water to inspect the object, but was unable to open the hatch.

“We think it’s a fuel tank or some sort of storage tank because it has a pair of lifting eyes and a big hatch at the top,” Mr Davey said.

“There’s a snake coming off, so I’d say it’s from a boat and got overboard or fell.”