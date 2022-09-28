Steamship that sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic is found at bottom of Irish Sea

The steamship that sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before it sank has been discovered broken in two at the bottom of the Irish Sea.

The SS Mesaba sent a warning signal to the ‘unsinkable’ vessel while crossing the Atlantic on 15 April 1912. This message was received but never reached the bridge.

Later that night, the Titanic struck an iceberg and plunged nearly two and a half kilometers to the bottom of the ocean on its maiden voyage.

The SS Mesaba continued as a merchant ship for six more years before being torpedoed by a German U-boat during the First World War in September 1918.

It was thought to have been lost to history, but thanks to the latest sonar technology, the wreck of the merchant steamer has been rediscovered.

The technology maps the seabed and can bring out details of structures.

The multi-beam sonar equipment helped researchers at Bangor University in North Wales identify the wreck and reveal her final position for the first time 21 miles off the Irish coast.

For marine archaeologists, multibeam sonar has the potential to be as impactful as the use of aerial photography was for landscape archaeology.

Experts on board the survey vessel Prince Madog were able to determine that the wreck had previously been misidentified as another ship, while sonar technology gave them the details to prove it was indeed the Mesaba.

The steamer was sunk by Kriegsmarine submarine U-118 while a convoy it was part of was making a return voyage from Liverpool to Philadelphia.

A total of 20 people lost their lives, including the ship’s commander.

The vessel is one of 273 shipwrecks in 7,500 square kilometers of the Irish Sea which were scanned and cross-referenced against the UK Hydrographic Office’s database.

101 wrecks were thought to be unidentified, but the number of newly identified wrecks was far higher because many including the SS Mesaba had been misidentified earlier.

Details of all the wrecks have been published in a new book, Echoes from the Deep by Dr. Innes McCartney of Bangor University, which was written under a Leverhulme Fellowship at Bournemouth University.

Dr. McCartney said: ‘The results of the work described in the book have validated the multidisciplinary technique used and it is a “game-changer” for marine archaeology.

“Previously, we would be able to dive to a few places a year to visually identify wrecks.

‘Prince Madog’s unique sonar capabilities have enabled us to develop a relatively inexpensive means of examining the wrecks. We can connect this back to the historical information without expensive physical interaction with each site.

‘It should be of central interest to marine scientists, environmental agencies, hydrographers, heritage managers, maritime archaeologists and historians.’

Dr. Michael Roberts, who led the sonar surveys at the university’s School of Ocean Sciences, said: ‘The expertise and unique resources we have at Bangor University such as “Prince Madog” enable us to deliver high-quality scientific research in an extremely cost-effective way .

‘Identifying shipwrecks as those documented in the publication for historical research and environmental impact studies is just one example of this.

“We have also studied these wreck sites to better understand how objects on the seabed interact with physical and biological processes, which in turn can help researchers support the development and growth of the marine energy sector.”