Steam’s revamped mobile app is available for everyone on Android and iOS

Valve has just been updated the Steam mobile app On android and iOS, and it’s vastly different (in a good way) from the previous version. In addition to a new redesign, it comes with some new features that should make it easier to log into Steam without entering a Steam Guard code.

First, the app lets you view your entire game library, which appears in a grid-like format, with game covers and titles that you can search using the filters provided. You can update and download games remotely to your PC and receive notifications for sales, friend requests and more.

The app also introduces a new ‘mobile screen browsing experience’, as well as a way to search and buy games, complete with the community and news items you’re used to in the desktop version.

The redesigned Steam Mobile app and the new login flow Image: Valve

Valve is working on QR code login support for the Steam Deck

The update allows you to scan a QR code to access your account on your computer or laptop, eliminating the need to enter your username, password, or Steam Guard code. When you sign in with a QR code, Steam says the app will display a confirmation page, along with a map and geolocation of where your device is. Here you can verify that you are the person logging into your account and not a hacker.

If you don’t want to use your camera to sign in, you can also confirm that you’re signing in with the “Approve” or “Decline” prompt displayed in the app. While this allows you to skip entering a Steam Guard code, you will still need to enter your username and password. The app also displays a list of authorized devices so you can remotely log out of Steam if you’ve logged in to your account on someone else’s PC, find out when they last used your account, or revoke access altogether. .