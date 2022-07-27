Steam now supports Nintendo’s classic controllers for Switch Online

Steam’s latest update adds support for Nintendo’s classic controllers it’s making for Nintendo Switch. Valve does not specify exactly which controllers are compatible – the language in the patch notes is that Valve has “added support for classic Nintendo Online controllers” – but the change presumably means you can now use the Switch-specific NES, SNES, Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers with your PC games.

If you want to buy one of those controllers to use with Steam, you should know that you can only buy them if you are a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber. You can grab the NES and SNES controllers at the moment, but the N64 and Genesis controllers are currently out of stock. Nintendo’s website doesn’t list when they might be available again, but when they are, you’ll want to jump on it quickly.

Fighting game fans might be happy to hear that Qanba’s Obsidian and Dragon Arcade joysticks and Hori’s Fighting Stick Mini 4 joysticks are now also supported in Steam. And Valve has made some improvements to the way Steam supports Sony’s DualSense controller: on Windows, you can see a firmware update dialog (following the release of Sony’s official DualSense firmware updater app for PC), and controllers with updated firmware will have “enhanced rumble emulation” enabled.