Staying on a Rhythm Is Linked To Reproductive Success In Male Rock Rock Badgers

A male rock hyrax in the Ein Gedi nature reserve singing. Credit: Amiyaal Ilany



A behavioral study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology has linked reproductive success in male rock hyraxes to their ability to maintain rhythm during courtship songs.

You only have to look at the adoring fans of famous musicians to realize that being rhythmic is a desirable trait. In male rock hyraxes, song frequency and rhythm can be seen by potential mates as indicators of individual quality, providing information about their health and suitability as a mate.

“We’ve been studying hyraxes for the past 20 years and previously found several patterns in their songs that are common features of human language and music,” said Dr. Vlad Demartsev, now a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Biology at the University of Konstanz and the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior, who collected the data for this study during their time at Tel Aviv University.

“Their songs have regional dialects, so individuals who live in the area sing more like each other. They tend to sing in crescendo (it gets louder as the song progresses) and reach maximum complexity towards the end of their songs, maybe to keep the audience engaged and listening for the cues.”

A male rock hyrax in the Ein Gedi nature reserve singing. Credit: Eran Gissis



Rhythm plays a crucial role in the communication of some animals. “One assumption is that rhythm has evolved so that animals calling in groups can better synchronize their songs, like musicians in a band or singers in a choir,” explains Dr. Demartsev out.

Unlike many other animals known to communicate through song, hyraxes usually sing alone.

To investigate the role of rhythm in mammal courtship songs, scientists observed the daily morning activity of hyrax communities between 2002 and 2013 in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, in eastern Israel. The researchers recorded information about the location, behavior and sounds of each hyrax while recording the identities of their closest neighbors. Genetic information for each hyrax was then analyzed alongside audio recordings in the lab.

The vocalizations of a male rock hyrax in the Ein Gedi nature reserve. Credit: Lee Koren

The researchers published their findings, showing that hyrax males maintain a stable isochronous rhythm while singing, with sounds occurring at regular intervals.

dr. Lee Koren, who along with Dr. Eli Geffen, who founded the hyrax study and now a researcher in the Faculty of Life Sciences at Bar-Ilan University, said: “Male hyraxes that sing more often tend to have more surviving offspring. Song rhythms and stability are related to reproductive success and may therefore contain information about individual quality.”

The vocalizations of a male rock hyrax in the Ein Gedi nature reserve. Credit: Lee Koren

Because certain physiological conditions can negatively affect the ability of hyraxes to produce precise, rhythmic calls, the researchers suggest that the rhythm of male hyrax courtship may be an indicator of health and suitability as mates for future female mates.

Speaking of the future of this field of research, Dr. Vlad Demartsev added: “It would be fascinating to compare animal species that sing individually with those that sing in groups.”

Credit: Eyal Bartov

Rhythm has now been shown to act as an advertisement for individual quality in some species, while in others it aids in coordinating signals from different individuals within a group. However, it is not yet known whether different rhythmic patterns are used for these two different functions.

More information:

Male rock badgers that maintain an isochronous song rhythm achieve higher reproductive success, Journal of Animal Ecology (2022). Male rock badgers that maintain an isochronous song rhythm achieve higher reproductive success,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2656.1380

Provided by British Ecological Society

