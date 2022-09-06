Stay charged during emergencies with $98 off this solar generator

You can’t always rely on your power grid, especially if you live in an area where there are frequent power outages. Fortunately, the sun won’t go out anytime soon, so if your power goes out due to storms, temporary power outages, or other emergencies, this Geneverse Solar Generator can provide your appliances with reliable electricity in no time.

This kit consists of the HomePower ONE and SolarPower ONE. The first is an emergency power supply of 1,002 Wh, which, according to Geneverse, can power devices for up to seven days when fully charged. Small devices such as phones, laptops and tablets are supported with two USB-C ports and two USB-A connectors. The three AC outputs are rated at 1,000 W and can deliver 2,000 W peak power at 110 V, allowing you to support heavy-duty appliances such as refrigerators, microwaves, portable air conditioners and the like. You charge it via a socket, your car or the SolarPower ONE solar panels.

The SolarPower ONE has two 100W monocrystalline solar panels made of sustainable materials. You can set them up in just 30 seconds and they connect to your HomePower ONE and other gadgets via USB-C or USB-A.

If you ever experience a premature power outage, you’ll see why Amazon customers have rated the HomePower ONE and SolarPower ONE 4.5 out of five stars. And now you can buy the Geneverse Solar Generator on sale for $1,499, down from $1,597.

Geneverse Solar Generator: HomePower ONE + SolarPower ONE – $1499

Harness the power of the sun

Prices subject to change.