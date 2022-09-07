Stay-at-home millionaires girlfriend, 25, shares glimpse into lavish lifestyle on TikTok

A “stay at home friend” has gone viral on TikTok after she shared a video of her daily routine taking care of her millionaire boyfriend.

Kedel Kay, 25, who lives in Puerto Rico, shared a clip of herself about her morning routine at home, much of which revolved around entrepreneur friend Luke Lintz, 22, who reportedly runs a PR firm worth more than $ 8.1 million.

The couple, who met on an influencer trip, enjoy luxury vacations, private jet trips and Kendel often shares photos of themselves decked out in luxury brands with Louis Vuitton and Dior handbags selling over $1,000 each.

But when she shared a video of her going about her day, she was criticized by some viewers who said her routine looked “boring.”

She shared a clip of herself about her morning routine at home, which involved a 20-minute skincare routine

She calls herself a ‘stay at home friend’ in the TikTok video that racked up a whopping 6.9 million views and nearly 300,000 likes

Luke, who has 1.1 million Instagram followers, said he enjoys their ‘traditional’ power dynamics: ‘I love that Kendel is a stay at home girlfriend – I’ve always believed in a very ‘traditional’ relationship.

“I believe that the man in a relationship should do the masculine work and earn enough to provide for the household, while his wife can rest in her feminine energy.

“Kendel and I met in Tulum on an influencer trip. Neither of us even planned to go on a trip, and at the last minute, Kedel said she had a strong desire to go to Tulum, and I had a last minute business trip planned in Cancun, which was perfectly in line. was with me to spend a few days in Tulum.

“It really was an instant connection. We’ve been inseparable since our first meeting in Tulum and we’ve been together almost every day since.’

In the clip, the influencer kicks off the post by filling them both with water bottles and coffee, making green juices, an iced latte with homemade almond milk with Luke, and tidying up their bedroom.

She then does her ‘very long’ 20-minute skincare routine, which involves using an LED face mask and rolling ice over her face.

Kendel then writes in her diary for five minutes before going for a walk on the beach and another coffee with her 18-month-old partner.

She then accompanies him to the gym for a workout, before making both smoothie bowls.

The Day in the Life clip shows Kendel having a second matcha drink and planning the rest of her day using a planner, leaving some wondering what she’s up to.

She posted the clip on her TikTok @kendelkay with her 414,000 followers.

While the popular post garnered 6.9 million views and nearly 300,000 likes, viewers were divided in the comments, with many mocking her “boring” lifestyle.

Someone said, “Morning ritual as an unemployed person doing anything for Luke.”

“Anyone else wondering what she’s writing in her planner?” asked another critic.

Someone else commented, “A planner to plan what?”

“I’m bored already,” added another.

Viewers were divided in the comments section, with many mocking her ‘boring’ lifestyle and some asking ‘does she crave a purpose’

Other critics asked if the video was a “joke,” calling her routine “boring” and comparing her lifestyle to that of a cat.

However, other viewers found the routine enviable.

One person said, “I want to say home too.” [sic] “I wish this was my life,” another user agreed. Someone else said, “You have the best job to live on.”

Another user added: ‘The comments are not atmosphere. She goes to a journal, a gym, hangs out at the beach… love language maybe acts or service? This is a dream for some, so don’t hate.’

Kedel said some people “strongly disagree with my lifestyle choices” and “some people support me”

She admitted that she creates her income through social media and content creation, but it doesn’t take much of my time

Kendel admitted the video was “pretty controversial” and said: “Some people strongly disagree with my lifestyle choices and some people support me and admit that they also wish they could live a life of female leisure.

“Social media and content creation is how I create my income, but it doesn’t take up much of my time – I spend most of my time as a house friend.

“My afternoons usually consist of a long walk in the neighborhood, some cleaning, and making lunch for my friend Luke.”

She added: “I don’t deal well with negativity, so I’ve stopped reading the comments. It’s better for my sanity to stay out of the comment section – sometimes ignorance is a blessing.”