Stavros Flatley star Lagi Demetriou marries his fiancée Annika Crawford

Stavros Flatley star Lagi Demetriou has married his fiancée Annika Crawford, five months after the couple welcomed their first child.

The 26-year-old Britain’s Got Talent star, who rose to fame when he appeared on the show alongside his father Demetrios in 2009, took to Instagram to share a slew of beloved snaps from the big day.

Annika, who welcomed her child Xenia with Lagi in March, stunned in a form-fitting white satin dress as she tied the knot with the dancer in Cyprus.

One photo showed the couple posing next to a beautiful sunset after being declared husband and wife.

Another image showed Lagi handing his new wife her bouquet as they prepared to exchange vows at church.

He captioned it: ‘Thank you to everyone who made this evening so special… All our bridesmaids and groomsmen ⛪️ and everyone who did everything for us! We love you all ❤️ Mr and Mrs Demetriou.’

Lagi and Annika have been together for five years and got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2020.

Unbelievable: newlywed Annika recently shared a beautiful photo from her hen night in Paphos, donning a beautiful white dress and a matching veil

In April, Lagi revealed that he and Annika had welcomed their first child together and shared a sweet black and white photo of himself and Annika holding their tiny baby’s hand.

He simply wrote the post: ‘Xenia Demetriou. 31•03•2022’

In November, he shared the news with his fans in a TikTok post that he and Annika were expecting their first child.

In the sweet video, the couple shared a ton of happy memories together before revealing Annika’s baby bump at the end.

He shared the news, writing: ‘On to yet another chapter with my beautiful wife-to-be. I love you @neekzs.’

His then-fiance shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, writing, “Our next chapter – Baby Demetriou.”

Lagi and his father Demi reached the final of BGT in 2009 after impressing the judges with their crazy dance moves.

Lagi broke up with Stavros Flatley last year after they appeared in Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions 2019.

At the time, the couple said that now is the right time to part ways as Lagi wants to focus on his barber shop in Cyprus.

Lagi told MailOnline: “When we got to The Champions I thought it was the right time to leave. But Simon Cowell told me not to stop forever. So I’ll be back for some shows.’

According to The Sun, Demi will continue to perform as Stavros Flatley with his cousin Samson, 19, who takes over from his son

He told the publication: “We’ve been doing this for 10 years as a joke. We’ve done so many great things, but what’s left to do? We’ve done the Royal Variety, we’ve played in China, Monaco – everywhere.

“So when we got to The Champions I thought it was the right time to leave. But Simon Cowell told me not to stop forever.’

Following news of their ‘split’, Stavros Flatley appeared to mock their impending departure in a hilarious video posted by Judge Amanda Holden.

Stavros Flatley made their debut on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 when they instantly captured the hearts of the nation with their humorous take on Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance routine.

Their series was eventually won by dance group Diversity with singer Susan Boyle in second.

Demi claimed that he and his son made more than £2 million thanks to their success on Britian’s Got Talent and their subsequent performances.

Demi added that he believes Samson will be a hit with fans in the future because “he has a six-pack.”

Stavros Flatley has reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions after being re-invited to the show to compete against a number of other popular acts from past series and international versions of the show.