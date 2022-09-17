Statue of Queen Elizabeth II may become permanent occupant of fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square 

<!–

A statue of the Queen could become a fixture atop the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square as MPs and Buckingham Palace discuss how to commemorate the late monarch’s historic 70-year reign.

There is currently only one large statue of Her Majesty in all of the UK, which was erected in Windsor Great Park in 2002 to mark the Golden Jubilee.

But any plans for a new tribute will not be revealed until after the official mourning period, with no such talks taking place ahead of her state funeral on Monday.

“This is something we want to consider very carefully over time,” a government source said the times.

Other options under consideration include renaming streets, parks, racecourses and even Heathrow in London – the airport where she returned to Britain from Kenya as Queen Elizabeth II after the death of her father George VI in 1952.

But the most likely monument is in Trafalgar Square, where the fourth plinth has been deliberately left empty for the past 20 years.

Since 1998, the plinth has seen a succession of often bizarre and quirky art installations – including a huge ice cream cone with a fly on it (pictured)

Since 1998, the plinth has seen a succession of often bizarre and quirky art installations – including a huge ice cream cone with a fly on it and a huge thumbs up made of bronze.

But it will likely feature a more permanent figure for the foreseeable future, as Ken Livingstone, the former mayor of London, said in 2013, “Obviously the fourth plinth is being reserved for Queen Elizabeth II.”

The plinth is a large block made of stone slabs and was originally intended for an equestrian statue of William IV, who died in 1837, but it remained bare due to insufficient funds.

Its fate was debated for over 150 years before it began commissioning works of art in 1998, but now many see it as the ideal place for a statue of the Queen on horseback – similar to the one that was erected in Windsor 20 years ago. was founded.

A spokesman for the Greater London Authority, which is responsible for the fourth plinth, said: ‘A statue of Queen Elizabeth II in a suitable location in London is a matter for His Majesty the King and the Royal Family.

‘The GLA is ready to support them in their wishes.’

But some MPs fear the site is ‘not sufficiently prominent’, suggesting a memorial or statue be erected in Parliament Square, outside the Palace of Westminster.

It comes amid plans to partially car-free the square, meaning any tribute to the late head of state could take center stage.

“Given that Her Majesty was so sensitive to the Constitution and the monarch’s relationship with Parliament, a statute would be a fitting tribute,” David Jones, the Conservative MP for Clwyd West, told the Times.

“It has to be sufficiently prominent and in my opinion one of the four statues in Trafalgar Square is not good enough. You can’t have her statue on a lower level than Lord Nelson.’

Mr Jones suggested that Queen Elizabeth II’s reign can be remembered in “different ways”.