Statue of Manchester City star Erling Haaland is STOLEN from his home town in Norway

A 10-foot-tall statue of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has gone missing in his hometown in Norway after complaints it was too ugly.

The effigy, carved into a tree in Bryne, featuring the 22-year-old footballing superstar in his full Norwegian match kit, was set to go to an auction to raise money for a hospital in Tanzania.

However, a thief – believed to be a disgruntled fan – is believed to have used a crane to remove the statue from its position over a store on Wednesday.

Local businessman Tore Sivertsen paid £10,000 to build the nearly one-tonne statue of Haaland, who signed for England’s Manchester City this summer.

Even he admitted that the statue was not the most attractive.

“We are all very proud of Erling. I thought it would be good to have a statue built as a tribute,” Sivertsen, who runs a tractor dealership, told The Sun.

“Some have complained that it is too ugly, let’s face it, Erling is not a pretty boy,” he added. But he was shocked that someone would try to steal it.

Wood sculptor Kjetil Barane spent a year meticulously crafting the wooden statue from a 100-year-old trunk. It was hoisted into place two weeks ago.

“I accept that it may not be to everyone’s taste, but I like it,” Siversten continued. ‘It is more of a work of art than a realistic representation of Erling Haaland.’

Erling Haaland (pictured on 21 August playing for Manchester City in their 3-3 draw against Newcastle United) joined Manchester City for a fee of around £50 million after posting the German Bundesliga to Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 67 goals in two years time

Haaland also scored a whopping 20 goals in 21 games for Norway

Haaland came to Manchester City for a fee of around £50 million after pitching the German Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 67 goals in two years. He also scored a whopping 20 goals in 21 appearances for Norway.

At just 22 years old, he is regarded as one of the best players in the world and is expected to improve even further as he takes on the champions of the English Premier League.

The statue of Haaland is not the only state of a footballer to be criticized for being too ugly.

In 2017, Madeira’s airport was renamed ‘Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo’, after Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo. At the time, a bust of Ronaldo was unveiled — and widely spotted.

People were quick to point out that the artwork was far from a perfect resemblance to the Manchester United forward and was later replaced.

It was also not the first statue of Ronaldo to be criticized. Another statue of the player, this time a full-body, was also mocked earlier.

That statue, unveiled in 2014 on the same Portuguese island, raised a few eyebrows — many claimed the artist was somewhat “generous” to the footballer in the shorts department.

In 2018, Liverpool’s Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah received treatment from Cristiano Ronaldo after a bizarre statue was unveiled in his home country.

The strange-looking sculpture, which was on display at the World Youth Forum in Sharm El Sheikh, was ridiculed online and compared to a host of fictional characters.