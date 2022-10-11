Statue of Liberty’s crown FINALLY reopens to visitors two-and-a-half years after COVID  

A celebration is in order: The crown of the Statue of Liberty reopened to visitors on Tuesday for the first time since 2020 when it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors can once again climb an interior staircase and experience Lady Liberty in all her glory.

The reopening was announced on the NYCgo tourist group’s Instagram page featuring photos of Lady Liberty.

Jerry Willis, a spokesperson for the National Park Service, Statute of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island, told DailyMail.com that “today was a soft opening with limited ticket availability until the end of October.

“We will have an official reopening of the crown on October 28, the 136th anniversary of the statue’s dedication in 1886,” Willis said.

From the top of the pedestal, there are 162 narrow steps to an observation area to reach the statue’s crown, the monument’s highest point. And from the bottom of the pedestal there are 377 steps.

There are no elevators, so visitors should be patient and exercise caution during the climb.

The majestic figure donated by France in 1886 and dedicated to freedom and liberty for the United States stands just over 100 feet (30 meters) high from the ground to the tip of the flame – and is the equivalent height of a 22-storey building.

A breathtaking shot of Lady Liberty behind the lush purple and pink skies

Before the pandemic, about four and a half million people visited the Statue of Liberty every year, the spokesman said.

The reopening of the crown is exciting news for tourists and New Yorkers – who have had limited access so far due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Liberty Island and Ellis Island — which has been the country’s busiest immigrant inspection station for the last 62 years — closed in March 2020. They were partially reopened in July 2020, followed by the museums on both islands in August 2020.

The statue’s pedestal and observation deck will reopen on July 1, 2021, the spokesman said.

Ticket prices run from $24.30 for a single adult (adults 13+); $12.30 children (4-12), and $18.30 for seniors (62+).

Ticket holders get round-trip ferry service to Liberty Island and Ellis Island, access to the crown, and the Fort Wood portion of the pedestal. Plus, access to the 26,000-square-foot Statue of Liberty Museum that takes visitors through the history of the national monument and displays the statue’s original torch.

Before boarding the ferry, visitors undergo an airport-style security screening. A secondary screening is also required for visitors entering the monument. And the waters around Liberty and Ellis Island are a restricted water zone, CNN reported.

Ferry service to the Statue of Liberty departs from New York and New Jersey.

Statue City Cruises, is the “only” authorized ticket seller and ferry carrier for the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, the spokesman said.

Those visitors are warned not to use other ferry services that claim to go there.

Guests from New York can take the ferry from Castle Clinton National Monument in Battery Park City. And those departing from New Jersey can take the ferry from Liberty Park at 1 Audrey Drive in Jersey City.

Those wishing to visit the statue are encouraged to book tickets in advance as places fill up quickly.

The spokesperson told DailyMail.com that tickets are typically limited to 50 visitors per hour and visiting hours change seasonally – so this time of year it’s about 250 tickets per day.

To book your visit to the Statue of Liberty, visit the City Experiences website or call 877-523-9849.

