State spokesman Ned Price grilled on why migration has become so rampant under Biden

The State Department suggests the administration has been working to find the ‘root causes’ of migration as the border crisis has more than quintupled under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

While the Biden administration is focusing on what drives migrants to leave their home countries and come to the United States, it has failed to implement policies aimed at stemming the flow of illegal immigration across the southern border.

However, State Department spokesman Ned Price told Fox News on Wednesday that results cannot be achieved on short timelines — despite the nearly two-year tenure of Biden’s presidency.

“We’ve never been under any illusions, nor should anyone be, that we can fully address the root causes overnight or in a week or month,” Price said.

He added: ‘But it’s something we’re working on, we’re working on it as diligently as we can.’

The claim comes after new figures were released this week showing a new record was reached in August and more than 2 million migrants have illegally entered the country so far in the 2022 financial year.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the White House is ‘getting to the root factors of migration’ as he answers why migration has soared in the last two years of the Biden administration

Figures for August were released this week, bringing the total number of migrant encounters from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to more than 2 million in fiscal year 2022

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered 203,597 migrants at the southern border in August alone, a slight increase from July crossings.

Since October 2021, CBP has recorded encountering 2,150,639 migrants who have crossed the border from Mexico – and since the start of Biden’s time in office, it has seen an influx of more than 3.5 million.

These numbers do not include the amount of migrants who have crossed the border and evaded CBP agents.

Price would not respond when asked about some reports that the White House is ‘frustrated’ by Fox’s coverage of the border crisis – with some calling it ‘alarmist’.

“I’m in the State Department,” Price said, suggesting the question would be better directed to someone in the Department of Homeland Security.

“More importantly,” he continued, “I’m not a media critic. I’ll leave it to others to pass judgment on media coverage. What we’re doing with countries across the region, with our partners in the U.S. government to try to address the root causes to migration. The basic factors that draw people away from their homes in places in Central America, in South America, in the wider region, which in some cases bring them to our border.’

“The State Department is working hard every day to try to address these pool factors, the root causes,” Price said.

Migrants continue to flood border from Mexico despite administration claiming southern border ‘closed’

Venezuelan migrants walk along the US border wall with Mexico to pass themselves off as Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande on September 21, 2022 in El Paso, Texas

Vice President Kamala Harris was put in charge of the migration crisis by Biden – and her office quickly felt the role of addressing the “root causes” of migration rather than the problems at the border.

Republicans have chastised the Biden administration for ignoring the prevailing crisis, especially as the number of deaths along the border has reached record highs.

In September alone, 30 migrants have died along the border — adding to the total of 782 deaths in fiscal year 2022. That number surpassed the previous record set in fiscal year 2021, when more than 557 deaths were reported.