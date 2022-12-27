State and local leaders seek federal reimbursement after blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – President Biden signed a Disaster Emergency Declaration Monday in the wake of the blizzard in Buffalo, officials announced. The statement was signed after a deadly blizzard It affected much of Western New York over the holiday weekend. President Biden is expected to approve its use in Erie and Genesee counties, including for search and rescue operations in the city of Buffalo.

“We want to make sure our localities know to track their spending for reimbursement from the federal government,” Hochul said. Once declared, grant assistance will be available to the state, local government, and some non-profit organizations. Grant assistance would provide reimbursement for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the blizzard.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand urged President Biden to approve the emergency declaration for communities affected by the blizzard. Before the blizzard, a State of emergency it was declared for the entire state of New York, and local municipalities enacted their own state of emergency.

Due to the force of the blizzard, thousands lost power in sub-zero wind chill conditions and blackout. hochul Prominent members of the National Guard to assist in emergency efforts in the midst of the storm. Due to the severity of the storm, several municipalities were left with limited emergency services.