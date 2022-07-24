Stassi Schroeder enjoys a boat day with her husband Beau Clark and daughter Hartford, one

Stassi Schroeder enjoyed a day out on Lake Arrowhead with her husband Beau Clark and their one-year-old daughter Hartford Charlie Rose over the weekend.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old Vanderpump Rules alumna took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos from the family’s fun outing in California.

“Boot Day Series,” the television personality wrote in the caption of her post.

On the water: Stassi Schroeder enjoyed a day out on Lake Arrowhead with her husband Beau Clark and their one-year-old daughter Hartford Charlie Rose over the weekend

The podcast host showed off her slim figure in a strapless black Zara one-piece swimsuit with side cutouts.

The blond beauty wore her locks pulled back in a loose topknot and adorned with gold earrings and black Féroce sunglasses.

In the first photo Stassi posted, she was seen beaming posting with Hartford in the back of the boat.

Hartford was dressed in a blue and pink floral long sleeve swimsuit with pink ruffles.

The adorable baby’s blond hair was tied up with a yellow ponytail holder on her head. She was wearing a yellow and blue life jacket and white sandals.

Hartford saw her lips purse as she stood on the deck of the boat in one cute wink.

In another photo, Beau showed his tattooed arm as he held his daughter on his lap.

The casting agent wore black and white swimming trunks along with a blue baseball cap and black Ray-Ban shades.

Stassi also added photos of her holding Hartford on her lap and kissing the little girl on the cheek.

The reality star’s mother, Dayna, was seen holding her granddaughter as she sat next to her husband Mark on the boat.

The New Orleans resident capped off her post with a photo of her sitting with Hartford on an Aqua Lily foam pad.

Stassi smiled as she held a blue bucket, while Hartford looked cheerful as she held up a yellow shovel.

The author of Next Level Basic also posted photos and videos from her boating day on her Instagram Story.

The proud mom showed her daughter in many of the clips as Hartford looked out over the water and danced on the water trail.

In one video, Hartford bent over to splash her hands in the water as Beau quipped, “Watch out for sharks.”

The father and daughter were seen kissing and cuddling as the boat roared over the waves in another clip.

Stassi heard cooing over the cute embrace when Beau noted that Hartford was afraid of his beard.

In an adorable photo, the former model and Hartford saw their lips pursed at the camera.

Stassi concluded her Story with an image of Hartford beaming as he stood on the boat.

“I.Just.Can.Not,” she captioned the photo.

The fashion blogger and beau started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2019.

The couple married in a small ceremony in September 2020 and welcomed Hartford in January 2021.

Second marriage: Stassi finally had her dream destination wedding last May when she and Beau tied the knot again in Rome, Italy

Stassi finally had her dream destination wedding last May when she and Beau tied the knot again in Rome, Italy.

However, she is embroiled in a feud with her former Vanderpump Rules costars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor after they failed to attend the wedding.

According to Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, Stassi sent back the money the couple gave her to cover their plates.

Brittany has also said the former costars have not spoken to each other since the wedding.