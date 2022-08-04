Starz announces Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood centered on Jamie Fraser’s parents

On Thursday, Starz announced it’s developing a prequel for acclaimed hit show Outlander titled Blood of My Blood with author Diana Gabaldon as an advisory producer.

The romantic drama centers on the late parents of Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), Brian Robert David Fraser and Ellen Caitriona Sileas MacKenzie.

Brian Fraser died of a stroke at age 49 in 1740, three years before the magical time-traveling arrival of World War II military nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) who falls in love with Jamie.

British actor Andrew Whipp (Cursed, The White Princess, Emmerdale Farm) previously played Brian in two episodes of Outlander’s first season in 2014-2015.

Against the wishes of his father Lord Lovat, Brian left at the Great Gathering in 1715 with Ellen, an accomplished painter, and they had four children – William, Jenny, Jamie and Robert.

Ellen died tragically, aged 38, in 1729 giving birth to their youngest son Robert, who was stillborn.

Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will oversee production of the prequel along with executive producers Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore.

“Outlander is an immersive show that has captured the hearts of its fans around the world from season to season,” said Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby in a press release.

“We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origins of where it all began. Matthew, Maril and Ronald will continue to use their outstanding vision and creativity for this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

On June 1 Starz issued a one-minute behind-the-scenes video from the Scotland set of Outlander’s 16-episode seventh season.