Starving polar bear found in ditch barely able to move with gunshot wounds in remote Russian Arctic

A starving Pole is found half paralyzed in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds as rescuers fight desperately to save his life.

The emaciated and dehydrated female was found on Dickson Island in remote Arctic Siberia.

The poignant footage shows the injured animal — less than a third of its proper weight — in pain and almost motionless, begging for human help.

The animal was flown to Moscow and a criminal investigation is underway to determine how it was shot.

It is unclear whether the bear was shot in the back for endangering people or by illegal hunters.

It is also not known how long ago the animal suffered the terrible wounds.

The first conclusion from a vet who examined the creature is that the bear was hit with homemade hail, causing multiple wounds on its back and hind legs.

Svetlana Radionova, head of Russia’s environmental watchdog, said: “Experts from the Moscow Zoo are fighting for the rare animal’s life.

‘The outcome is difficult to predict.’

Footage shows the bear before being sedated and given first aid, loaded for transport to Moscow and on its 1,700-mile journey.

Distraught and confused, the beast tried to escape from its cage.

“It was the people of Dikson who told us about the injured polar bear,” Radionova said. “The animal was found next to the settlement.”

She said bear hunting was illegal and that if the cause of the wounds was found, there would be a prosecution.

The weight of the three-year-old polar bear is about 60 kg, but should be between 200 kg and 300 kg.

This suggests that the beast was starving and had probably come to the village in search of food.

