Startling satellite images show ‘spike melt’ of ice in Greenland over three days

Advertisement

Greenland experienced a “spike melt” July 15-17, with its massive ice sheet losing enough water to fill 7.2 million Olympic-sized swimming pools — and the dramatic event was captured in a satellite image showing 18 billion tons of drain water. completely changes the landscape.

The European Union’s Copernicus satellite captured the climate change-induced scene showing areas of turquoise and various shades of blue, which are melting water flowing along the rock surface that should be a whitish color because it is typically frozen.

The astonishing melt was due to a heat wave that gripped the country and enveloped the area at a steady 60 degrees, while temperatures typically don’t exceed 50 degrees around this time of year, according to CNN who first reported on the case.

While there have been numerous melts in previous years, the recent one is twice as large as normal and experts warn that it has been a major contributor to a rise in global sea levels.

The melting of the Greenland ice sheet has contributed about an inch to sea level rise over the past 30 years, but if the entire 695,000-square-mile structure melted completely, the level would rise 20 feet, affecting many of the world’s coastal regions. would flood. towns.

Scroll down for video

The dramatic Greenland melt that occurred on July 15-17 was captured in a satellite image. The shades of blue are actually melted ice making its way through the rock surface and into the sea

Ted Scambos, a senior research scientist at the University of Colorado Earth Science and Observation Center and the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), told USA TODAY that much of the melting was due to warm air flowing in from the Canadian Arctic archipelago.

The Canadian Arctic Archipelago is north of the Canadian continental mainland, which was also hit by a heat wave that sent temperatures soaring above 60 F — they tend to be negative in July.

However, the warm winds were joined by a high-pressure dome over Greenland, leading to calm winds and sunny skies — both of which raise the temperature.

According to Weather and climate: ‘In July average daily maximum temperatures are cold and range from 6°C (43°F) in KapTobin to 10°C (50°F) in Angmagssalik. Nighttime temperatures generally drop to 2 °C (36 °F) in Angmagssalik and 0 °C (32 °F) in KapTobin. It’s one of the hottest months of the year.’

This ‘spike melt’ was due to temperatures that were 10 degrees warmer than normal. Greenland experienced a constant temperature of 60 degrees for three days

Greenland has a massive ice sheet that is melting rapidly due to rising temperatures. Experts say if the entire ice sheet melts, sea levels will rise by 20 feet

The melting event spilled six billion tons of water into the surrounding sea

This resulted in a loss of six billion tons of ice in just three days.

The Greenland Ice Sheet is the second largest mass of freshwater ice in the world, second only to Antarctica.

The Arctic is warming rapidly due to climate change. Recent data from April shows that this region could be warming up to four times faster than any other area in the world.

The melting of the Greenland ice sheet began in 1990 and has accelerated since 2000.

On July 27, 2021, Marco Tedesco, a climate scientist at Columbia University, reported that the Greenland ice sheet lost 8.5 billion tons of surface mass in one day, which was enough ice to cover Florida in two inches of water.

However, this extreme melt event occurred at temperatures above 68 degrees.

But it was 2019 that shattered all melting records thus far.

Researchers at the Center for Polar and Marine Research found that the ice sheet lost a total of 532 gigatons in mass, which is 15 percent higher than the previous record holder, 2012.

And Scambos told USA Today that more melting is on the way.

‘We can expect about 100 billion tons of water in the ocean. Greenland as a whole now loses a huge amount of ice every year,” he said.