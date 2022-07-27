Startling satellite images show ‘spike melt’ of ice in Greenland over three days
Greenland experienced a “spike melt” July 15-17, with its massive ice sheet losing enough water to fill 7.2 million Olympic-sized swimming pools — and the dramatic event was captured in a satellite image showing 18 billion tons of drain water. completely changes the landscape.
The European Union’s Copernicus satellite captured the climate change-induced scene showing areas of turquoise and various shades of blue, which are melting water flowing along the rock surface that should be a whitish color because it is typically frozen.
The astonishing melt was due to a heat wave that gripped the country and enveloped the area at a steady 60 degrees, while temperatures typically don’t exceed 50 degrees around this time of year, according to CNN who first reported on the case.
While there have been numerous melts in previous years, the recent one is twice as large as normal and experts warn that it has been a major contributor to a rise in global sea levels.
The melting of the Greenland ice sheet has contributed about an inch to sea level rise over the past 30 years, but if the entire 695,000-square-mile structure melted completely, the level would rise 20 feet, affecting many of the world’s coastal regions. would flood. towns.
The dramatic Greenland melt that occurred on July 15-17 was captured in a satellite image. The shades of blue are actually melted ice making its way through the rock surface and into the sea
Ted Scambos, a senior research scientist at the University of Colorado Earth Science and Observation Center and the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), told USA TODAY that much of the melting was due to warm air flowing in from the Canadian Arctic archipelago.
The Canadian Arctic Archipelago is north of the Canadian continental mainland, which was also hit by a heat wave that sent temperatures soaring above 60 F — they tend to be negative in July.
However, the warm winds were joined by a high-pressure dome over Greenland, leading to calm winds and sunny skies — both of which raise the temperature.
According to Weather and climate: ‘In July average daily maximum temperatures are cold and range from 6°C (43°F) in KapTobin to 10°C (50°F) in Angmagssalik. Nighttime temperatures generally drop to 2 °C (36 °F) in Angmagssalik and 0 °C (32 °F) in KapTobin. It’s one of the hottest months of the year.’
This ‘spike melt’ was due to temperatures that were 10 degrees warmer than normal. Greenland experienced a constant temperature of 60 degrees for three days
Greenland has a massive ice sheet that is melting rapidly due to rising temperatures. Experts say if the entire ice sheet melts, sea levels will rise by 20 feet
The melting event spilled six billion tons of water into the surrounding sea
This resulted in a loss of six billion tons of ice in just three days.
The Greenland Ice Sheet is the second largest mass of freshwater ice in the world, second only to Antarctica.
The Arctic is warming rapidly due to climate change. Recent data from April shows that this region could be warming up to four times faster than any other area in the world.
The melting of the Greenland ice sheet began in 1990 and has accelerated since 2000.
On July 27, 2021, Marco Tedesco, a climate scientist at Columbia University, reported that the Greenland ice sheet lost 8.5 billion tons of surface mass in one day, which was enough ice to cover Florida in two inches of water.
However, this extreme melt event occurred at temperatures above 68 degrees.
But it was 2019 that shattered all melting records thus far.
Researchers at the Center for Polar and Marine Research found that the ice sheet lost a total of 532 gigatons in mass, which is 15 percent higher than the previous record holder, 2012.
And Scambos told USA Today that more melting is on the way.
‘We can expect about 100 billion tons of water in the ocean. Greenland as a whole now loses a huge amount of ice every year,” he said.
SEA STANDS CAN RISE UP TO 4 FEET A YEAR 2300
Global sea levels could rise as much as 1.2 meters (4 feet) by 2300, even if we meet the Paris climate targets for 2015, scientists warn.
The long-term change will be driven by an ice thaw from Greenland to Antarctica, which will reshape global coastlines.
Sea level rise threatens cities from Shanghai to London, to low-lying parts of Florida or Bangladesh, and to entire countries like the Maldives.
It is vital that we cut emissions as soon as possible to avoid an even bigger increase, a German-led team of researchers said in a new report.
By 2300, the report predicted that sea levels would rise 0.7-1.2 meters, even if nearly 200 countries fully meet the targets under the 2015 Paris Agreement.
The goals of the agreements include reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero by the second half of this century.
Ocean levels will rise inexorably because the industrial gases already emitted that trap heat will linger in the atmosphere and melt more ice, it said.
In addition, water naturally expands when it gets warmer than four degrees Celsius (39.2 F).
Every five years of delay after 2020 in reaching a peak in global emissions would mean an additional 20 centimeters (8 inches) of sea level rise by 2300.
‘Sea level is often communicated as a very slow process that you can’t do much about… but the next 30 years really matter,’ said lead author Dr Matthias Mengel of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Potsdam, Germany.
None of the nearly 200 governments that have signed the Paris Agreements is on track to deliver on its promises.