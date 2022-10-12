WhatsNew2Day
Start of Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 delayed by rain

ATLANTA — The start of Wednesday Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves has been delayed by rain.

Major League Baseball determines whether the game can be played.

“I think the general consensus is that we won’t start a game unless we feel we can finish it,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson. “We are not looking for delays. I don’t think anyone is – the Braves, us, Major League Baseball. If there’s a window there, we’ll go.”

Philadelphia won Game 1 7-6 on Tuesday. The best-of-five series resumes Friday with Game 3 in Philadelphia. Thursday is a scheduled day off.

