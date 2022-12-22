START Children's Center receives $6K donation

TROY, NY (NEWS10) — Shave November isn’t over, but the proceeds from the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office will stay. The annual event is a month-long effort where participants stop shaving to raise money for charitable causes.

The sheriff’s department generated more than $6,000 for the START Children’s Centera non-profit organization that helps children and families who are victims of abuse.

“We can use these funds for many different reasons,” says Exec. Aim. said Kevin Maloney. “It can go to customers with daily immediate needs — food and clothing — all the basic needs families need to survive from day to day.”

Donations come from both the officers and community sponsors. Earlier this month, the department donated another $6,000 to the Rensselaer County Department of Public Youth.

