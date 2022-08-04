Stars who REGRET their cosmetic treatments after Jane Fonda facelift comments

Hollywood is fixated on how people look, so it is of little surprised so many celebrities have succumbed to the temptation to go under the knife.

But these stories of starry makeovers gone wrong prove that it is not always the right decision.

Actress Jane Fonda, 84, has spoken of her regret at having a facelift when she was younger, admitting that she would not have the procedure if she had her time again.

She told Vogue magazine: ‘I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had one.

‘Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it.’

Jane is far from the first famous face to regret tampering with their natural beauty. Supermodel Linda Evangelista last month won a lawsuit after claiming a rare reaction to a fat-reduction procedure six years ago left her ‘deformed’.

Others, like Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey, have admitted that plastic surgery actually left their career worse off.

Here, FEMAIL reveals the stars who regret having cosmetic procedures…

Jane Fonda admitted she ‘is not proud’ of having a facelift, and has ruled out going under the knife again because she ‘doesn’t want to look distorted’. Pictured, the actress in 1964 (left) before her face lift and in July (right). She said: ‘I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had one. Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted’

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey admitted she regrets at getting two nose jobs after starring in the hit 1987 movie, saying the rhinoplasties led her to ‘lose her identity and her career overnight’. Pictured: Jennifer at the premiere for the cult classic (left) and in October 2021

Former Bond girl Britt Ekland described having filler in her face as the ‘biggest mistake of her life’ and said she has spent ’20 years paying for it’. She said: ‘I’ve had thousands of injections ever since, trying to dissolve them, and there is still some in there. It ruined my career as well as my life physically. I would say to everyone out there: do not do it.’ Pictured: Britt as Mary Goodnight in 1974’s The Man with the Golden Gun (left) and in June 2021 (right)

Linda Evangelista recently settled her $50million CoolSculpting lawsuit after claiming a rare reaction to a fat-reduction procedure six years ago left her ‘deformed’. In her suit, the runway icon had sought $50million in damages, alleging that she had been left ‘brutally disfigured’ by Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc’s CoolSculpting procedure, which she claimed ‘did the opposite of what it promised. Pictured: Linda in her supermodel heyday in 1990 (left) and out in New York in June

Actor Mickey Rourke, pictured left in 1989 and right recently, has previously said he has undergone cosmetic procedures after injury. He said: ‘Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together’

Fresh-faced: Bella revealed she had a nose job at the age of 14 (pictured left in 2010, prior to the surgery) but has admitted she regrets the procedure. She told Vogue magazine: ‘I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it’. Right, Bella in March

Leslie Ash, pictured left during her Men Behaving Badly days in the 1990s, revealed she underwent a botched lip plumping procedure in 2002. Speaking about her fillers, seen right in 2003, she said: ‘This ­­man-made plastic silicone has been ­injected into me, gone into the muscles around my mouth and become hard. I had steroid injections which helped soften it a bit but it won’t ever go away.’ The actress has issued warnings to those considering fillers

Courteney Cox has previously said she ‘didn’t realise’ how ‘strange’ she looked after undergoing cosmetic procedures. In 2017, the actress revealed she had all her filler dissolved. She said at the time: ‘I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake… I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I feel better because I look like myself.’ Pictured, during her Friends heyday (left) and in 2015 before the filler was dissolved

Victoria Beckham has previously discussed her regret over her ‘stick-on’ breast implants. In a letter to her younger self published in British Vogue in 2017, Victoria wrote: ‘I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.’ Victoria later clarified that she had her implants removed. Pictured, the singer with the Spice Girls in 1995 (left) and in Paris in 2007 (right)

Reality star Heidi Montag in 2006, before she had 10 cosmetic procedures in a day, including a brow lift, a chin reduction and Botox injections (left in 2006, before the treatments) . She said: ‘I was definitely way in over my head…I kind of wanted a few enhancements and then it kind of got out of hand. I wasn’t told really the repercussions and what would happen, emotionally and psychically, and the pain I would be in. I was kind of in shock.’ (pictured left right in 2010 after her procedures)