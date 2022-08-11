Stars perform emotional renditions of Olivia Newton-John’s songs in heartbreaking tribute on Sunrise

The death of Olivia Newton-John has had a profound impact around the world.

The Australian actress died peacefully Monday morning at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends, her husband John Easterling said.

On Thursday morning, Sunrise hosts Kochie and Natalie Barr bid farewell to the late Grease star as they discuss her groundbreaking career.

“The outpouring of love all over the world has been incredible, hasn’t it?” Kochie asked his co-host. “It’s just proof of who she was as a person.”

‘Yes, exactly. And far and wide [from] people you didn’t expect. It’s great,” Natalie added.

The segment aired a heartfelt tribute showing all the stars honoring Olivia, through emotional renditions of her songs and social media posts paying their respects.

They also showcased the acts of fans who took to social media by dressing up and sharing artwork inspired by the star.

On Monday morning, Newton-John’s husband broke the news of the star’s death in a heartbreaking Facebook post, following her brave and extraordinarily public health battle for decades.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” wrote Mr Easterling.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Just days before her death, Olivia Newton-John posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram with her husband John Easterling

Her co-star Grease and on-screen love interest John Travolta, who played Danny Zuko in the film, was one of the first of many stars to share a personal tribute.

“My dear Olivia, you have made our whole life so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We’ll see you on the road and we’ll all be together again,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

‘Your from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!’

Kylie Minogue, 54, shared a throwback photo of the pair in 1988, taken a year after the release of Kylie’s hit “Loco-Motion.”

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in the iconic 1978 film Grease that catapulted her career. He was one of the first to pay her tribute on Monday

“I’ve loved and looked up to Olivia Newton-John since I was ten. And I always will,” Kylie wrote in her caption. “She was, and will always be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest sympathy to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER.’

Another tribute was Australian singer Delta Goodrem, who honored her beloved ‘mentor and friend’.

“I love you forever,” Delta wrote in her touching post. “The whole world will feel this heartbreak today because the whole world felt Olivia’s unparalleled light. A force for good. A force of nature. Strong and friendly.’

“My mentor, my friend, my inspiration, someone who has always guided me,” she continued. “She was always there for me. Family to me. I don’t have all the words I would like to say today, but I hope everyone will participate in celebrating our beloved Olivia, her heart, soul, talent, courage, grace… I love you forever ❤️.”

Flowers were placed on her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as fans celebrated the life of the beloved actress and singer.

Olivia is survived by her 36-year-old daughter Chloe Lattanzi – who posted a loving tribute to her mother on Instagram three days ago, saying: ‘I adore this woman. My mother. My best friend.’