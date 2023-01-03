Stars of 1968 ‘Romeo and Juliet’ sue Paramount over nude scene filmed when they were underage

The stars of 1968’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ have sued over the nude scene they filmed when they were just 15 and 16 years old.

Olivia Hussey, 71, and Leonard Whiting, 72, filed a lawsuit Friday in Santa Monica Superior Court accusing the studio of sexual harassment, fraud, sexual abuse and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Hussey and Whiting say director Franco Zeffirelli originally told them there would be no nudity in the film, but on the final day of filming he reportedly said the film “would fail” unless they performed a scene nude while wearing body makeup. wore.

The couple is claiming damages “which are believed to be more than 500 million”.

The lawsuit also alleges that the couple was filmed nude without their knowledge.

“What they were told and what happened were two different things,” said Tony Marinozzi, a business manager for the actors, in a statement. statement.

“They trusted Franco. At the age of 16, as actors, they took the lead that he wouldn’t betray that trust they had,” the manager said.

“Franco was their friend, and honestly, at 16 years old, what are they doing?” Marinozzi added in a statement to the outlet. ‘There are no options. There was no #MeToo.”

The lawsuit alleges that Zefrelli showed the actors where the camera would be placed, but no nudity would be filmed or released.

Hussey and Whiting thought ‘they had no choice but to act naked with body make-up as required on the last day of filming’.

The film was released in 1968 to critical acclaim

In a statement to VarietySolomon Gresen, the pair’s lawyer, said the actors were “very young, naive kids in the ’60s who didn’t know what to expect.”

The couple said the scene caused them long-term financial, physical and emotional pain.

The film also cost Hussey and Whiting “a lifetime of loss of income and other benefits and employment opportunities,” the indictment said.

“Suddenly they were famous on a level they never expected, and on top of that they were being violated in a way they couldn’t handle,” Gresen said.

The $500 million in damages the pair are seeking matches the amount the film has earned since its release in 1968.

In a 2018 interview, Hussey claimed that Zerfirelli called her “Boobs O’Mina” and he admitted she was the unrequited love of his life.

Hussey also said at the time that she “loved playing Juliet,” but the press was “exhausting.”

According to Variety, the actors’ lawsuit is based on a California law that temporarily suspended the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse claims.

That law had a deadline of December 31, 2022.

