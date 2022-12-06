Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Stars captaincy a national leadership audition for Zampa
SportsSports

Stars captaincy a national leadership audition for Zampa

by Merry
written by Merry
Stars captaincy a national leadership audition for Zampa

“Some of that has been lost to COVID-19 and the Victoria takeover. I don’t mean that badly, but when someone oversees two clubs you kind of lose the advantage you get from having two clubs.” like Eddie McGuire nearby. But yes, I hope to do justice to the club and bring back the atmosphere as it was when I first joined.”

As for India’s prospect, Zampa is increasingly thinking about Tests since he was on standby during the Sri Lanka tour in case of another injury during the series. Zampa’s white-ball record against India has encouraged selectors to consider him.

“It will be well and truly in my mind,” he said. “It would be an exciting tour to be a part of, and a big reason why I played the Shield game, because I still want that opportunity. So it’s probably going to look a little bit different this BBL in terms of how much I prepare and train because I have to keep that workload high when I go on tour.

“It was good to get through 35 overs, which I haven’t done for a long time, and I feel like I can play a match again, which was maybe a little surprising because I’ve been a bit of a pain off my shoulder. a long time. But it’s improved and I feel good.”

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

World’s biggest mutual fund manager quits Net Zero...

Warner withdraws leadership ban appeal

Dallas Cowboys BREAKING Mackensie Alexander Joins Practice Squad...

Ben Stokes embraces the ‘why not?’ as England...

A look at years of political chaos in...

Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya ‘planned’: Report

World Cup 2022: England v France

This Yankee took a $200m punt. Now he’s...

Trump pushes for immunity from lawsuits relating to...

FIFA fines Croatia over fans’ abuse of Canadian...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More