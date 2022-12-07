Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Entertainment

Stars arrival to 2022 AACTA Awards in Sydney

by Merry
written by Merry
Age-defying Sonia Kruger, 57, shows off her abs in a $950 crop top as she leads the arrivals at the 2022 AACTA Awards in Sydney

Age-defying Sonia Kruger, 57, shows off her abs in a $950 crop top while Christian Wilkins shows off his muscles in a corset as they lead the arrivals at the 2022 AACTA Awards in Sydney

By Mary Mrad for Daily Mail Australia

published: 02:47, Dec 7, 2022 | Updated: 03:20, Dec 7, 2022

She is one of Australia’s most popular television stars, known and praised for her age-defying complexion.

So it comes as no surprise that Sonia Kruger made a jaw-dropping arrival at the 2022 AACTA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old showed off her incredibly toned figure in a $950 Alex Perry crop top and long white skirt.

Sonia curled her long blonde locks and showed off her youthful face with a neutral makeup palette

The Big Brother host completed her stylish look with a white cropped blazer and silver jewelry.

Sonia curled her long blonde locks and showed off her youthful face with a neutral makeup palette.

Meanwhile, Renee Bargh was just glowing when she arrived at the event.

The substitute Today host, 36, showed off her growing baby bump in a tight orange dress as she joined Christian Wilkins on the red carpet.

Renee completed her stunning dress, which featured a plunging neckline and side cutouts, with a pair of strappy heels.

She ditched her long blonde locks and opted for a neutral makeup palette for the event.

Meanwhile, Christian shows off his muscular body in a black corset with a bow at the back.

The son of entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins completed his look with gray pants and black shoes.

The pair were also joined by actress Georgia-May Davis, who dressed to impress in a black mini dress.

The 27-year-old’s dress had sheer sleeves and white detailing along the top.

Meanwhile, Angela Bishop made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at the event in a long bright red dress.

The Studio 10 host showed off her pins in the high-slit dress as she posed up a storm on the red carpet.

Francesca Hung also appeared at the star-studded event in a mini orange dress.

The 28-year-old tied her brunette locks back into a low bun and went for a dramatic make-up look consisting of eyeliner and blush.

She completed her ensemble with a pair of bright green shoes and orange earrings.

Suzan Mutesi looked equally stunning, making a statement in a gold beaded full length mirror dress.

The Australian actress was accompanied by a silver bag and matching colored shoes.

Meanwhile, Luke Arnold looked sharp in a velvet suit jacket, black slacks and a white button-up shirt.

