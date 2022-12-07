Stars arrival to 2022 AACTA Awards in Sydney

Age-defying Sonia Kruger, 57, shows off her abs in a $950 crop top while Christian Wilkins shows off his muscles in a corset as they lead the arrivals at the 2022 AACTA Awards in Sydney
She is one of Australia’s most popular television stars, known and praised for her age-defying complexion.
So it comes as no surprise that Sonia Kruger made a jaw-dropping arrival at the 2022 AACTA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday.
The 57-year-old showed off her incredibly toned figure in a $950 Alex Perry crop top and long white skirt.
The Big Brother host completed her stylish look with a white cropped blazer and silver jewelry.
Sonia curled her long blonde locks and showed off her youthful face with a neutral makeup palette.
Meanwhile, Renee Bargh was just glowing when she arrived at the event.
The substitute Today host, 36, showed off her growing baby bump in a tight orange dress as she joined Christian Wilkins on the red carpet.
Renee completed her stunning dress, which featured a plunging neckline and side cutouts, with a pair of strappy heels.
She ditched her long blonde locks and opted for a neutral makeup palette for the event.
Meanwhile, Christian shows off his muscular body in a black corset with a bow at the back.
The son of entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins completed his look with gray pants and black shoes.
The pair were also joined by actress Georgia-May Davis, who dressed to impress in a black mini dress.
The 27-year-old’s dress had sheer sleeves and white detailing along the top.
Meanwhile, Angela Bishop made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at the event in a long bright red dress.
The Studio 10 host showed off her pins in the high-slit dress as she posed up a storm on the red carpet.
Francesca Hung also appeared at the star-studded event in a mini orange dress.
The 28-year-old tied her brunette locks back into a low bun and went for a dramatic make-up look consisting of eyeliner and blush.
She completed her ensemble with a pair of bright green shoes and orange earrings.
Suzan Mutesi looked equally stunning, making a statement in a gold beaded full length mirror dress.
The Australian actress was accompanied by a silver bag and matching colored shoes.
Meanwhile, Luke Arnold looked sharp in a velvet suit jacket, black slacks and a white button-up shirt.
Luke Arnold looked good in a velvet suit jacket, black slacks and a white button-up shirt