Stark Naked Man Goes Crazy at NYC’s Union Square Subway Station

Police were nowhere to be seen when a starkly naked man caused a scene at a packed New York City subway station, leaving MTA employees struggling to contain the raging man himself.

Footage from the Union Square station in downtown Manhattan shows an unidentified man wearing nothing but a right sock stretched out on his back on the floor as an MTA employee tries to stop him.

The man eventually breaks free and starts wandering across the platform, circling a column and even doing some sort of freestyle breakdance across the floor while trying to dodge the workers’ constant attempts to corral him.

The assembled crowd of commuters reacted with horror and amusement, with some laughing at the farcical scene and others reacting with horror as they fled the man’s naked theater.

At one point, the man staggers through the open doors of a packed subway waiting at the station, and straphangers screaming into the platform from another door until the man stumbles out himself.

The scene comes as chaos has become commonplace in New York City’s subways, and indiscriminate acts of violence and depravity have left residents wondering what the police are doing to protect them.

It’s unclear when the naked man caused the scene at the Union Square station, but his appearance was just the latest in a string of depraved incidents that plagued the subway in 2022.

Days ago, on September 20, a longtime JFK airport employee was brutally attacked on her way to work at the Howard Beach subway station in Queens.

Elizabeth Gomes, 33, was left nearly blind in one eye after a Waheed Foster, 41, threw her against a wall, then brutally punched and kicked her in the head in a completely unprovoked attack.

And on Sept. 1, a 21-year-old visiting from St. Louis was tricked and then raped by a man who offered to help her find her way through the Times Square subway station.

The woman was at the hub at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue stations around 3 a.m. when her attacker turned up.

The man initially struck up a conversation and said he would help her show her around the station, but then raped her after leading her to the end of a platform near a tunnel, according to the NYPD.

While the NYPD has reported a nearly 12 percent drop in homicides in 2022, police reported an eight percent increase in 911 calls related to emotionally or mentally disturbed people, according to police. New York Daily News.

In total, through the end of September, the NYPD received 131,199 such calls — about 500 a day — up from 128,488 in the same period last year.

Robberies are also up 37 percent and grand theft is up 43 percent.

“People seem much more afraid of random attacks,” former NYPD officer Eugene O’Donnell told the Daily News. And people aren’t always rational about what they’re afraid of. It’s a cliché, but it’s the truth.’

‘A small number of metro passengers can be pushed onto the tracks. But it’s powerful for riders who feel like there’s no safety net,” said O’Donnell, who is now a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in NYC.

Although Mayor Eric Adams promised to crack down on subway violence after the deranged Frank James, 61, traveled to NYC and injured 10 people while shooting at a subway in Brooklyn, many residents feel he has failed to deliver on that promise.

“Our city needs a lot of help. We’re going through a lot with this,” Gomes said after the attack on the Queens platform. “I remember hearing they would have agents on platforms, on the trains, agents on a subway. Mayor Adams said mostly in the subway.’

“Every day is an incident on the subway,” she said. “What happened to all those police officers they said they’d be there to protect us? There is no one to be found. I do not understand.’

“Obviously the government or no one is doing anything for us.”