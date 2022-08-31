Staring at your phone too long may give you WRINKLES, study warns

<!–

Staring at your phone for too long can cause wrinkles, an academic study has suggested — after blue light from the devices could accelerate aging.

Nearly every adult in the western world is exposed to blue light from telephones, work computers and televisions on a daily basis.

But now scientists at Oregon State University have found that when fruit flies are kept under the bright light for 14 days, they showed signs of impaired cell function and neurodegeneration — or aging.

dr. Jadwiga Giebultowicz, the biologist who led the study, warned it could have an “adverse effect on a wide variety of cells in our bodies.”

“Our study suggests that avoiding excessive blue light exposure may be a good anti-aging strategy,” she added.

Previous research has warned that too much screen time increases the risk of obesity and mental health problems. There are also concerns that blue light strains the eyes, leading to blurred vision, macular degeneration and cataracts — and disrupts the circadian rhythm making it harder to fall asleep. Many devices already have built-in mechanisms that allow users to reduce the blue light they emit.

The scientists said avoiding excessive screen time could be an “anti-aging strategy.” They’re going to do more research (file photo)

In the study – published today in the journal Limits of aging — scientists split fruit flies into two groups.

One group was exposed to blue light continuously for ten or 14 days, while the second was kept in constant darkness.

The flies were then killed and the scientists examined cells in their heads for differences.

HOW CAN YOU REDUCE YOUR EXPOSURE TO BLUE LIGHT? TO USE a blue light filter on your phone, tablet or computer to protect the skin and eyes at night, advises Dr Alejandro Sanchez de Miguel, a postdoctoral researcher at the Environmental and Sustainability Institute at the University of Exeter. APPS that filter blue light at night include f.lux for your computer and telephone. Others, such as Twilight or the “night mode” setting on your device, will reduce the blue light emitted at any time. EVERYBODY should wear SPF 50 sunscreen with five-star broad-spectrum protection, to block UVA and UVB light, as well as iron oxides, which protect against blue light, says Dr. Andrew Birnie, a dermatologist and skin cancer specialist at William Harvey and Kent and Canterbury Hospitals. VITAMIN C serums can also provide antioxidant protection against blue light, says dermatologist Dr. Emma Wedgeworth. TO PREVENT using your phone or PC in the dark because your pupils dilate and absorb more blue light, says Dr. Ajith Karunarathne, an assistant professor in the University of Toledo’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry.

Those exposed to blue light for 14 days had higher levels of the chemical succinate, indicating decreased energy production.

They also had lower levels of glutamate — the key for communication between cells — which, the scientists say, signaled the onset of neurodegeneration.

The flies were exposed to a much stronger blue light than that from phones and laptops.

And they were under it continuously for up to 14 days – instead of just a few hours.

But the scientists said their results suggested the light could cause changes in cells that accelerate aging.

They even suggested that the blue light could cause “premature death.”

Giebultowicz added: ‘LEDs have become the main illumination in displays such as telephones, desktops and TVs, as well as ambient lighting, so people in advanced societies are exposed to blue light through LED lighting for most of their waking hours.

‘The signal substances in the cells of flies and humans are the same, so there is potential for negative effects of blue light on humans.’

She added: “The results of this study suggest that future research with human cells is needed to determine the extent to which human cells may exhibit similar changes in metabolites involved in energy production in response to excessive exposure to blue light.”

The scientists have previously shown that flies exposed to blue light ‘turn on’ genes to protect them from stress.

They have also found that those kept in the dark tend to live longer.

Americans spend five and a half hours on their phones every day, estimates suggest.

And spend another three hours in front of the television.

But there’s a growing body of research that spending too long in front of blue light can harm one’s health — and make it harder to get to sleep.

Several studies have warned that it can damage the circadian clock — the biological timer that all cells run to determine the time of day.

In June, scientists in the Bay Area even suggested that blue light could damage the eye’s immune defenses, increasing the risk of eye problems.