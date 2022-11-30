Starfield may be lonely, but that’s exactly what Bethesda wants

When it comes to Starfield’s sprawling open world, don’t fear the isolation in this sprawling universe. In fact, the loneliness you can encounter when jumping from one desolate world to another is exactly the tone developer Bethesda is going for.

Rather than focusing on the horror of solo space travel, Bethesda wants to emphasize its grandeur in Starfield. During a recent interview with Lex Fridmann (opens in new tab)Todd Howard, the game’s lead director, explained how Bethesda’s team embraced the “beautiful desolation” of Starfield’s vast open world.

From what the official gameplay trailer (opens in new tab) has shown us, there will be “more than 100 systems” with “more than 1000 planets” in Starfield. That means the intergalactic explorer will be 20% bigger than Fallout 4 or Skyrim. While this sounds great, is there such a thing as a game that’s too big? Considering that Starfield is going to be a single player game, millions of planets seem like lonely work for just one person.

Last frontier

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Loneliness isn’t the only problem the developers faced when making Starfield. Such a vast universe is not easy to develop; hence a decision had to be made. Either “you can’t land on all the planets you see,” or the universe you’re exploring is a “very controlled small world space,” Howard explained during the interview.

It was decided that the latter would likely set “the wrong tone,” Howard said in the interview. Instead of focusing on the limitations, the development team chose to look for ways in which “we can say yes”. The best way to get around the complications of making a playable and detailed sprawling open world was to create this tile by tile. Displaying these small landscape tiles offline allowed the development team to create a patchwork of intricate ecosystems that could be woven into Starfield’s universe.

These tiles solved the initial problem of creating a universe that felt and looked like the reality in Starfield, but that’s not to say things went smoothly from then on. Having a sprawling open world is one thing; making it attractive to players is an entirely different issue.

According to Howard, Bethesda had to make sure that landing on each planet would be a fun experience, even if the said planet was empty with only the prospect of some resources. At the end of the day, the layover of having such a huge open world gives you some planets that “could be a lonely experience” for the explorer. But Howard went on to note that there’s also “an odd beauty to being the only person on a planet,” which is exactly what you should focus on.

Deja vu?

(Image credit: Bethesda)

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this tone in a Bethesda game. When you’re looking for beautiful desolation, the Fallout series comes to mind. The whole experience of walking through a devastated wasteland is incredibly eerie but also beautiful. I loved walking through the abandoned towns of Fallout 4, not knowing what I would encounter and just taking in the dead silence surrounding the derelict city.

So I can’t wait to explore the vast universe Starfield has to offer when it comes out in early 2023. Hopefully I get that same feeling again.