Starc has finger tendon damage, extreme doubt for Sydney Test

Mitchell Starc is likely to be ruled out of his home test in Sydney after sustaining tendon damage to his finger.
The left-arm pace ace can bowl if necessary in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test, but a source with knowledge of the injury said his hopes of being fit for the final game of the series were extremely slim.
He will be assessed by medical staff after the match in Melbourne is over, but with the much-anticipated series in India on the horizon, there is no risk being taken with such an important player.
Australia has the luxury of using the sewing bowling of the versatile Cameron Green, who starred with five wickets on the first dayto fill the void left by Starc as they battle for victory in Melbourne.
There’s no need for the selectors to roll the dice with Starc in Sydney either, given Australia’s stranglehold on the three-game series and the likely availability of Josh Hazlewood after recovering from lateral strain.
Selectors may also consider fielding two frontline spinners if conditions at the SCG favor slow bowling, as they have traditionally done. Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and possibly even white ball specialist Adam Zampa would all be in contention if George Bailey’s panel slanted that way.
Starc suffered the injury when the ball grazed the middle finger of his left hand while attempting a diving catch in the outfield on the first day.
The finger appeared bent over his upper knuckle, but Cricket Australia said he was feeling pain.
Starc left the field immediately, returning after about a half hour with his injured finger bandaged, though he did not pitch again in the early innings. He would need the umpires’ permission to bowl with tape on his finger.
