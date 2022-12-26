Starc has finger tendon damage, extreme doubt for Sydney Test

Mitchell Starc is likely to be ruled out of his home test in Sydney after sustaining tendon damage to his finger.

The left-arm pace ace can bowl if necessary in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test, but a source with knowledge of the injury said his hopes of being fit for the final game of the series were extremely slim.

Mitchell Starc injured his finger on Boxing Day. Credit:access point

He will be assessed by medical staff after the match in Melbourne is over, but with the much-anticipated series in India on the horizon, there is no risk being taken with such an important player.

Australia has the luxury of using the sewing bowling of the versatile Cameron Green, who starred with five wickets on the first dayto fill the void left by Starc as they battle for victory in Melbourne.