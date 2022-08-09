Starburst lollipop brands shut down in Australia as Tiktoker vents frustration

<!–

Sweet-tempered Aussies mourn the loss of Starburst lollipops, and one TikTok user even called it a “conspiracy” she could no longer find.

However, the confectionery company behind the missing Starburst range said the brand had been discontinued in Australia.

Sydneysider Nariman Dein expressed her dismay on TikTok for not being able to find Starburst Snakes and Babies, which she said were the “best” lollipops out there.

“Can someone tell me where these lollipops have gone?” she asked her followers.

“I’ve looked everywhere — Big W, Coles, whatever — these lollipops don’t exist.”

“And I have some kind of conspiracy theory, did they just stop selling them and nobody notices?”

“If anyone knows, let me know.”

Many of the 1,000-plus people who responded to the video also lamented the Starburst range disappearing from store shelves.

Mars Wrigley said they are discontinuing the Starburst brand in Australia and stopping confectionery imports from Europe

“Literally no other lollipops compare to Starbusrt,” one wrote.

‘Omg the babies were my favorite!!!!’ Okay, I need to know where they disappeared to,” wrote another.

A spokesperson for Mars Wrigley, which makes Starburst, told Seven News that the brand no longer sells lollipops in Australia.

The Starburst range includes Fruit Chews, Gummies, GummiBursts, Babies, Lollipops and Jellybeans.

Starburst Snakes are among the line of lollipops that are no longer shipped to Australia

The company, after reviewing all options, said it had made the “difficult decision” to terminate the brand in June.

“We regularly evaluate our Mars Wrigley product range to ensure we offer our consumers great tasting products that also offer great value for money,” said the spokesperson.

“Our Starburst products are imported from Europe and like many companies that import products from abroad, the brand has faced supply chain problems and increasing cost pressures over the past two years.”

Mars Wrigley said it will focus on the brands it makes locally.

‘As a proud Australian manufacturer for over 60 years, we take this opportunity to prioritize and invest in the brands and products we make locally in Australia, such as M&M’s, Maltesers, Skittles, Snickers, Extra and Eclipse’ the spokesman said.