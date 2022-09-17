Starbucks says it is closing popular New Orleans cafe due to ‘RACISM and mental health concerns’,

<!–

A Starbucks in New Orleans is closing a popular cafe over racism and mental health issues on a metropolitan street overrun with homeless people.

The cafe at 700 Canal St. will close indefinitely on October 3 due to a series of issues that have made the location a “high incident store.”

“Our stores are windows to America, and every day our partners witness the challenges our communities face – challenges to personal safety, racism, a growing mental health crisis and issues exacerbated by COVID,” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement. a July letter obtained by 4WWL news.

“These challenges play out in our stores and affect our partners, our communities and our customers.”

Multiple incidents have been reported at the Canal Street site, but details have not been disclosed.

A Starbucks customer said they believe the company is prioritizing the safety of their employees with the recent decision.

‘I think safety is a concern on everyone’s mind,’ said one customer Fox 8. “If they make this decision, I’m sure it’s based on the safety of its customers and their employees.”

Pictured: current CEO Howard Schultz (left) passing the baton to new CEO Laxman Narasimhan (right). Narasimhan takes over in 2023

Tiffany Adlers, who owns a jewelry store on Canal Street, said crime has increased in the area but has not encountered the problem in her store.

“Safety is always a concern in the metropolitan area,” Adlers said. “I think other metropolitan cities across the province have similar problems.

“We’re trying to do the best for our merchants, our customers, and everyone should do their part to create a kind of self-police.”

David Rubenstein, a clothing store owner, said the number of homeless people on the streets drinking or sleeping is the main problem on the metropolitan street.

“It’s not what people like to see,” he told Fox 8.

Meanwhile, Rubenstein said his company is fine and “better than ever.”

‘Yes, [Starbucks] had a little problem,” he said. “I don’t think one closure should symbolize this entire street, and that’s my concern.

Rubenstein added that nothing is perfect and his company is happy with the location.

“We’re not leaving,” he said.

New Orleans’ Downtown Development District said it was disappointed with the cafe’s closure. They went on to say that half of their budget goes to public safety

New Orleans’ Downtown Development District told Fox 8 that Canal Street was a busy area with a lot of foot traffic. The organization spends more than half of its budget on public safety.

“We are well aware that public safety is a top priority for our stakeholders,” the company said, noting its disappointment at the Starbucks shutdown.

Meanwhile, other coffee shops remain open and thrive with business in the area.