Starbucks’ iconic pumpkin spice latte has MORE calories and sugar than Dunkin’s drink

Two popular fall drinks have returned to the menu as both Starbucks and Dunkin’ announced the return of their pumpkin spice latte in recent weeks. While both can be a great fall treat, they’re packed with sugar, sodium, and calories that your nutritionist would tell you to avoid.

The Dunkin’ small iced pumpkin spice latte is 16 ounces (oz), compared to the 16 fluid ounce (fl oz) Starbucks grande version of the iced drink. Starbucks’ drink is slightly larger – coming in about an ounce larger than Dunkin’s, but the difference is almost negligible.

Despite the nearly identical sizes, Starbucks’ drink is loaded more with unhealthy filler than its ilk. It has 150 calories more, 12 grams (g) of sugar, 10 g more fat, more than twice the cholesterol content, 13 g more carbohydrates and 40 milligrams (ml) sodium. It also has slightly more protein than its competitor.

Neither drink is particularly good for your health and should probably be skipped by someone watching their weight, sugar or sodium levels for any reason.

Both drinks account for more than half of a person’s daily sugar intake for staying healthy, according to Food and Administration (FDA) alone.

Starbucks brought back its pumpkin spice latte drink on Aug. 30, a sign to many avid coffee drinkers that summer is over and it’s time to get ready for fall.

The drink is extremely popular, and even originated from a oft-derided subculture in the 2010s described the drink as “basic” because of how often it is ordered in the short time of year it is available.

To capitalize on the pumpkin-flavored craze, Dunkin’ launched its own version of the drink in 2020. It will also be added to their menu weeks before Starbucks — aiming to hit the market by mid-August.

Despite the similar branding, the drinks have ingredient lists and nutrition labels that differ widely.

The Starbucks drink is packed with calories for such a small drink, with a whopping 370 calories.

The Starbucks drink contains 45 g of sugar, meaning those who opt for the grande size will get almost their full daily allowance of sugar with just one 16 fl oz drink. The total carbohydrate content of 47 g — including sugar — is 17 percent of a person’s recommended daily intake.

It’s also high in fat, with its 16 g of fat accounting for more than one-fifth of what the FDA recommends a person limit themselves each day.

The iconic iced drink is also high in cholesterol, with 55 mg also making up nearly one-fifth of your daily limit.

It also comes in at 190 mg of sodium, a small fraction of the recommended daily intake of 2,300.

All of these numbers exceed the equivalent stats in Dunkin’s potion. The small 16 oz iced coffee has 220 calories, a 40 percent drop from Starbucks.

It has about a third of the fat content, with only 6 g. Dunkin’s drink also contains only half the cholesterol, at 20 mg compared to the more than 50 in Starbucks.

Both the 34g of total carbohydrates and 150mg of sodium are also notable drops compared to their competitor.

For Dunkin, however, these are the smallest numbers that can go as small is the smallest size it has in its offering. However, the grande size is generally considered a medium at Starbucks, and someone who is health conscious but still eager to sample the fall drink can opt for the long (small, 12 fl oz) or short (8 fl oz) versions in instead of.

While Dunkin’s drink outperforms its competitor’s, it will be difficult to find a nutritionist who would want his patients to touch both drinks.

“The concept of pumpkin and herbs, there are so many health benefits,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, a dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute. health line.

“Unfortunately, that’s like saying apple pie is healthy because it’s apple. It’s a concept that’s healthy and makes it more of a dessert drink.’

Katie Ferraro, a dietitian at the University of California, San Francisco, said she doesn’t even consider it a coffee drink because of its high sugar content.

‘Pumpkin itself is healthy. Cinnamon and nutmeg are fine. But pumpkin spice lattes are about sugar,” she told Healthline.

‘…I really advise my clients not to do it if a coffee drink has more than 25 to 50 calories. Most people don’t have room in their calorie budget for a pumpkin spice latte. Think of it like an ice cream sundae. It’s eating once, eating dessert.’