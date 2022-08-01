Star Wars spinoff Andor has a new trailer and a new premiere date

Disney released a new trailer this morning for Andorothe next big one Star Wars series on Disney Plus — and with that comes news that the show has been delayed by nearly a month. Andoro was previously linked to an August 31 premiere, but the new clip says it will debut with a “three-episode premiere on September 21.” The show is a prequel to a prequel, which takes place before the events of the movie Rogue Onewho himself was placed for the first Star Wars movie. Diego Luna will once again star in the title role of Cassian Andor, while the trailer also shows the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera.

The news comes as the pace of Star Wars shows on Disney Plus is increasing. Obi-Wan Kenobi just finished in June, and there are also series like Skeleton Crew, the acolyte, Ahsokaand a third season of The Mandalorianwhich is expected early next year.