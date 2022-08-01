Star Wars spinoff Andor debuts first official trailer for Disney+ series starring Diego Luna

The first official trailer for Disney+’s Star Wars spin-off series Andor made its debut Monday morning.

Taking place prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the series stars Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw.

A release date for the highly anticipated show was also shared: Wednesday, September 21, with a three-episode premiere.

New Look: The first official trailer for Disney+’s Star Wars spin-off series Andor made its debut on Monday morning. A release date for the highly anticipated show was also shared: Wednesday, September 21 with a three-episode premiere

Back for more battles: Andor follows Cassian Andor, a character who first appeared in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Andor follows Cassian Andor, a character who first appeared in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The series will serve as a prequel to the film in the early days after the Galactic Republic became empire.

The first official trailer opens with rebel soldiers watching in fear as a sound moves birds on a lush green planet.

They look up into the sky as a huge warship flies low over the planet.

Then Cassian is seen as a child, then as a soldier and his voice is heard.

‘Steal from the realm? You just walk in like you belong. They are so proud of themselves. They’re so fat and content they can’t imagine someone like me coming into their house,” he says in a low voice.

The Uprising Begins: A first poster for the new series, which launches on Disney+ on September 21, was also shared

‘The realm is slowly suffocating your soul, we don’t begin to notice. All I ask is this, wouldn’t you rather give everything to something real?’ asked Stellan’s character. “I need all the heroes I can get.”

Forest is seen sharing, “For the greater good.”

‘Call it what you like’, Stellan adds.

A New Hope: Genevieve O’Reilly Is Seen In Her Character As She Reveals She Is Secretly Fighting For Good

A New Enemy: Denise Gough is shown in a beige coat and black hat with soldiers behind her

An acting work is also part of the cast: Oscar winner Forest Whitaker can also be seen in the clip

‘Let’s call it war,’ concludes Forest.

The teaser trailer shared in late May showed some of the same material. The clip started with a recording of a man waking up a small, idyllic town to the loud ringing of a bell in a tower.

A ship then crashes to Earth and stormtroopers begin marching on the city and planet.

Citizens run around town, hiding weapons and crawling into their homes as ships carrying clones around in Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of the Clones and and Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith bring a legion to the small town.

As clones march through the city, Andor first appears, hiding behind a wall and waiting in the shadows.

Clock Tower: May’s teaser trailer kicked off with a shot of a man waking up a small, idyllic town to the loud ringing of a bell in a tower

Ship crashes to earth: A ship crashes to earth and stormtroopers start marching on the city and planet

Bring Soldiers In: Civilians run through the city, hiding weapons and crawling into their homes as ships carrying clones around in Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of the Clones and and Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith bring a legion to the small town

Thrilling moment: As clones march through town, Andor first appears in the trailer, hiding behind a wall and waiting in the shadows

Drinking to themselves: “They are so proud of themselves,” Luna says, referring to the newly founded Empire. ‘So fat and content’

“They are so proud of themselves,” Luna says, referring to the newly established Empire. “So fat and satisfied.”

Genevieve O’Reilly also appears in the trailer, playing her role as Mon Mothma from both Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One. She says she is being watched as she walks through a busy dinner party.

Stellan Skarsgård emerges and looks through powerful binoculars at something far in the distance.

“Soon these days will end,” he says as he stands on the grassy knoll. “There will be no rules in the future.”

Returning to a role: O’Reilly also appears in the trailer, reprising her role as Mon Mothma from both Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One

Star Actor: Stellan Skarsgård turns up and looks through powerful binoculars at something far in the distance

On the hunt: A member of the Galactic Empire appears to be hunting Andor as he stares at a hologram of the famous spy’s face

A member of the Galactic Empire appears to be hunting Andor as he stares at a hologram of the famous spy’s face.

The trailer then jumps through a few different shots of characters from behind with an unknown person saying, “People stand up” over the footage.

Cassian can then watch a ship jump into light seed and quickly take off before an elderly woman says, “That’s what a reckoning sounds like.”

The show is the latest in a long line of Star Wars content released for Disney+. Obi-Wan Kenobi was released in May and the television show Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson is also slated for release in the near future.