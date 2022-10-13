Star Wars Brings Back Original Trilogy Legend for New Disney+ Series

Somehow Palpatine returned. Again. Okay, that’s no real surprise, especially for an animated series like Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, set in the Prequel Trilogy era. Created by Dave Filoni and Charles Murray, the Disney+ series tells the story of young Jedi Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku before he abandoned the Jedi and fell for the dark side. Along the way, Ahsoka and Dooku meet many familiar faces, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, and yes, Senator turned Chancellor and Emperor Sheev Palpatine.

As you’d hope, the series features some fan-favorite actors returning to their signature roles. While Rosario Dawson left her own mark on the live-action version of Ahsoka, first seen in The Mandalorianthe character will be voiced again by Ashley Eckstein, who originally played the character for the 2008 film Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the next set. While Christopher Lee Dooku starred in the movies including: The Clone WarsCorey Burton took over for the television series and will reprise that role for Stories of the Jedi. Other returning players include James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Phil LaMarr as Bail Organa, and TC Carson as Mace Windu.

Although it looked like he had put Star Wars well behind him after the death of his character Qui-Gon Jinn in The Phantom MenaceLiam Neeson surprised fans with a cameo at the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi. He will again play Qui-Gon for Stories of the Jedi, but he’s not the only one to pronounce the beloved Jedi. Neeson’s son, Micheál Richardson, plays young Qui-Gon Jinn in his first animated performance.

But maybe the biggest news is another Hollywood actor coming back Star Wars. Ian McDiarmid will once again put on the hood and the hoarse voice of Emperor Palpatine. The Scottish actor first played Anakin Skywalker’s corruptor in Return of the Jedi (taking over from actors Marjorie Eaton and Clive Revill, who provided the Emperor’s look and voice for a cameo in The Empire Strikes Back) and returned to play a less overtly evil younger version in the Prequel trilogy. Since then, McDiarmid has played Palpatine again, most recently in The Rise of Skywalker and in Obi-Wan Kenobi. But other actors have done voice work for the character’s animated performances just as often, including Ian Abercrombie and Tim Curry.