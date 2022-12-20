Star Trek-style detector that picks up ripples in space-time ‘could spot alien spaceships’

A Star Trek-style detector that looks for ripples in space-time could detect alien spacecraft hurtling through the Milky Way using a “warp drive,” according to new research.

Researchers from several US institutions are proposing to use the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO), which is designed to search for gravitational waves caused by some of the most violent and energetic processes in the universe.

The team believes that LIGO is powerful enough to detect “warp drives,” the theoretical engines that powered the interstellar missions of the USS Enterprise in the cult TV series Star Trek.

LIGO can detect such spacecraft traveling about 326,000 light-years from Earth, and the most sensitive planned gravitational-wave detectors could extend that distance even further.

Lead author Gianni Martire, executive director of the New York think tank Applied Physics, told SWS: ‘With trillions of stars out there, are you telling me you don’t have aliens who haven’t done this? Only one? I think the odds are in our favor.

Experts said vehicles powerful enough to navigate the universe would be massive, as big as a gas giant planet like Jupiter.

The study found that it would have to be moving at one-tenth the speed of light, nearly 20,000 miles per second, it reports. new scientist.

The study, published in arXivhe notes that current probes searching for intelligent life in space are looking for “thousands of tens of thousands of stars,” while LIGO can investigate the more than 100 billion in the Milky Way.

Warp drives work by warping the fabric of space-time around the spacecraft, creating their own “wrinkles.”

And while it’s the stuff of science fiction, gravitational waves are very real.

The famous physicist Albert Einstein predicted its existence in his 1916 general theory of relativity.

“Einstein’s mathematics showed that accelerating massive objects (such as neutron stars or black holes orbiting each other) would perturb space-time so that ‘ripples’ of rippling space-time would propagate in all directions.” directions away from the source,” says LIGO. website.

“These cosmic waves would travel at the speed of light, bringing with them information about their origins and clues about the nature of gravity itself.”

And while Einstein predicted gravitational waves, the idea wasn’t proven until 20 years after his death.

In 1974, astronomers used the now-decommissioned Arecibo Radio Observatory in Puerto Rico to do so.

They discovered a binary pulsar, a white dwarf or neutron star, the kind of system that general relativity predicted should radiate gravitational waves.

Then, in 2015, scientists confirmed gravitational waves when LIGO observed two colliding black holes 1.3 billion years ago.

The observatory would identify the warp drive as gravitational waves, which are ripples in space-time caused by some of the most violent and energetic processes in the universe, such as the collision of two black holes (pictured).

LIGO is located in Hanford, Washington and Livingston, Louisiana

While some critics may think that comets produce gravitational waves that could be mistaken for a warp drive, Martire said, “You can tell the difference between a rock and a warp drive in the same way you can tell if a jet ski or a boat”.

“They both create waves, but they have a particular signature in their wake,” he continued.

Even if it’s not an alien spacecraft, but just a huge object moving much faster than we expect, it would be a significant find, Martire said.

