Star Trek: Picard’s latest teaser reveals some unexpected comebacks

Star Trek bragged the latest trailer for the final season of Picard at New York Comic Con on Saturday, revealing a number of unexpected re-enactments of legacy characters: hologram James Moriarty (Daniel Davis) and Data’s evil counterpart, Lore (Brent Spiner).

The trailer opens with Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) receiving a distress signal from Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), prompting him to team up with old friends from The next generation, including William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Geordi La Forge (Levar Burton), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), and Worf (Michael Dorn). At the heart of the trouble is Vadic, a villain who appears to be played by Pulp Fiction‘s Amanda Plummer.

It gets even more exciting at the very end of the trailer, with ominous scenes flashing both Moriarty and Lore. This is the first time we’ve seen Spiner reprise his role as Lore, and it’s also the first time we’ve seen (or heard) Moriarty making a comeback in Picard. The last season of Star Trek: Picard will debut on Paramount Plus in the US on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

That’s not the only one Star Trek trailer unveiled at this year’s NYCC. We also got a glimpse of the trailer for the fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery, with Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru (Doug Jones) and Tilly (Mary Wiseman). We don’t know when the new season will be released yet, but rumor has it that it will debut sometime next year.