Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Confirms Shocking Villain Return and Release Date

But it’s the reveals at the very end of the trailer that will probably have Star Trek fans jump from their seats. Two huge villains make a comeback to give Jean-Luc one last try before the end…

Brent Spiner as Lore

It should come as no surprise that Brent Spiner is back after playing Data and two different Dr. Soongs in the first and second season of Picard. For Season 3, Spiner returns in the most unexpected way of all, reprising his TNG role as Lore, who is basically Data’s evil sibling.

First introduced in the Season 1 episode “Datalore” and as a recurring villain in three other episodes of The next generation, including the memorable season 7 two-part “Descent”, Lore is a seriously unstable android with a large god complex. Lore believes he is superior to humanity and not only tried to replace Data on the Enterprise to sabotage the ship, but also led a rogue Borg faction later in the series. In other words, Lore is not a good guy.

In the trailer, we see that he’s donned something that resembles a Starfleet uniform, which probably means he’s infiltrated the Federation ranks again for some nefarious reason. But note that Lore’s physique has changed. This Android is… outdated. We’ll probably learn what that’s all about in Season 3.

Daniel Davis as Professor James Moriarty

Picard Season 3, like previous seasons, digs up Data’s past, but it also seems to focus on Geordi La Forge’s history. Consider Daniel Davis’ return as Professor James Moriarty, Sherlock Holmes’ genius villain who can challenge even Data’s intellect. A hologram created by Geordi as a rival to Data, Moriarty’s intelligence quickly grew far beyond the confines of the Holodeck The next generation, became self-conscious and caused a lot of trouble for the Enterprise-D. It will be interesting to see what kind of trouble he will cause the The next generation crew this time.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will premiere on February 16, 2023.