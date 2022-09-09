Star Trek: Picard final season trailer finds Jean-Luc boarding the U.S.S. Titan

Paramount Plus debuted a special treat for fans on Star Trek Day and unveiled the first trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard.

The new footage was first introduced onstage by series star Patrick Stewart himself during Thursday’s live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration worldwide.

It was also announced that the final 10-episode season will debut on Thursday, February 16, 2023, exclusively on Paramount Plus, with new episodes releasing weekly on Thursdays.

The trailer opens with a distress call from Picard’s former flame, Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), who says, “This message is for Admiral Jean-Luc Picard.”

Picard watches him take out the iconic Starfleet decal pin and examine it, while Crusher says, “We need your help.”

We see Starfleet headquarters implode, as Picard says, “I have to find a ship.”

“We need to find a ship,” his old friend Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) tells him as they have a drink at an intergalactic bar.

Picard insists, “Now I can’t ask you to put yourself in danger,” which is interspersed with some pretty dangerous scenes from the show.

Riker just smiles at Picard and says, “Since when?” with a laugh, as we glimpse beloved returning characters such as Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Dr. Crusher and Worf (Michael Dorn).

Riker says to Picard, “Jean-Luc, wherever you go, we go,” while we catch a glimpse of Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), as Riker spots a ship, adding, “Hello, beauty.”

Jean-Luc asks, “Permission to come aboard, Commander?” as the doors open and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) waits.

“Permission granted, gentlemen. Welcome to the Titan,” she says, adding Picard, “why don’t you do us the honour, Commander?”

“Engage,” Seven of Nine says as the Titan departs, bringing the trailer to a close.

Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin will serve as executive producers for the third and final season, with Terry Matalas as showrunner.

For those who missed the livestream for the Star Trek Day celebration, the talks are available to stream on-demand on Paramount Plus.