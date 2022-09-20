Star-struck Jason Momoa meets the All Blacks in Auckland and reveals Kiwis are his favourite team

Hollywood megastar Jason Momoa says he was ‘star-struck’ when he met the New Zealand All Blacks in Auckland on Sunday.

In a post shared on the All Blacks’ Instagram account, captioned ‘The people you bump into in Auckland’, the Aquaman and Game of Thrones star can be seen taking selfies and embracing the team.

Jason Momoa is pictured with All Blacks star Caleb Clarke as he met the famous rugby team while working in Auckland, New Zealand

Momoa posed for a series of photos with the All Blacks. The Hollywood star is a huge fan of the side and says he was ‘starstruck’ after meeting the players

The 43-year-old reposted the pictures to his 17 million followers on Instagram with the caption: ‘Mahalo to my favorite team in the world Aloha j.’

Mahalo is Hawaiian for ‘thank you’.

In another post, Momoa wrote that he was a ‘huge’ All Blacks fan and thanked the team for autographing uniforms for him and giving him an experience he won’t forget.

“I’m still smiling, I’m so grateful to have met you all mahalo for the autographed jerseys… and great memories,” he wrote.

Momoa is a known fan of the All Blacks and has strong ties to New Zealand, having lived in the country for a short period and played alongside Kiwi actor Temuera Morrison, who played his father in Aquaman.

An over-the-moon Momoa is pictured with All Blacks legend Tana Umaga

Momoa also has an All Blacks jersey from the 1991 World Cup, which he considers one of his most prized personal possessions.

‘It’s one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. I never leave home without it. It always travels with me, he said.

The Hollywood star is in New Zealand for his new Apple TV+ series Chief of War – which he stars in, writes and produces.

Momoa considers his All Blacks jersey one of his most prized possessions

He recently debuted a new traditional Hawaiian tattoo on his head that he says has been 20 years in the making.

The All Blacks prepare for the second Beldisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.