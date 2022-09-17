Star of Oprah network reality TV show Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s is CONVICTED of murdering nephew

A star of Oprah’s reality TV show has been convicted of murdering his cousin during an organized execution to cash in on his $450,000 life insurance policy.

James Norman, 43, appeared on Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s alongside his mother Robbie Montgomery, which aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network for nine seasons.

The long-running show follows the family’s collection of soul food restaurants in St. Louis, Missouri.

After deliberating for three days, a jury convicted him of arranging the shooting of his cousin Andre Montgomery in March 2016.

The reality star was charged with conspiracy to commit contract murder, contract murder and conspiracy to commit mail and telephony fraud.

Norman hired two people to kill 21-year-old Montgomery, then tried to cash in on the life insurance policy taken out months earlier.

Prosecutors say Norman paid exotic dancer Terica Ellis, 33, $10,000 to lure his cousin to the scene where he was shot, and Travell Hill $5,000 to carry out the murder.

Norman now faces a life sentence following the convictions, with prosecutors not seeking the death penalty, and will be sentenced on December 15.

Andre Montgomery, pictured, was lured to his death by an exotic dancer who paid Norman $10,000 dollars

Both Ellis and Hill pleaded guilty to their participation in the murder plot and testified against Norman.

The court heard that Ellis had made several cash deposits into a number of different bank accounts in Memphis between March 15 and 17, totaling more than $9,000, but prior to the murder, she had a negative balance.

Norman, pictured smiling in a mugshot, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and said he will appeal the murder conviction

Norman claimed that he took out the life insurance policy on his cousin in order to conduct business with a family friend, Waiel Yaghnam.

Yaghnam pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit contract murder and wire transfer fraud in July.

Montgomery left the area in 2015, after $220,000 in cash, jewelry and other items was stolen from Robbie’s home.

Norman admitted that he and his mother hired a private investigator to find and confront his cousin about the incident, but had no intention of hurting him.

He told jurors that he was a “father figure” to his cousin and helped him move to the area 18 months before he was killed.

He told the court: ‘This is my brother’s child, so I did my best to step in and be a father figure. I tried my best to show him good from evil and tried to be a friend at the same time.”

While performing on the show, Norman and his mother talked about Montgomery’s murder and how it affected them. Robbie said she always thought her grandsons’ deaths were intentional

US attorney Sayler Fleming said after Norman was found guilty she was “very pleased” with the outcome of the case.

She added: ‘Mr. Norman’s crimes were motivated by greed and while the evidence was voluminous and overwhelming, Mr Norman’s plan was relatively simple.

He fraudulently took out a $450,000 life insurance policy on his cousin, Andre Montgomery, without Mr. Montgomery’s knowledge.

“Within days of his cousin’s murder, Mr. Norman began the process to have the insurance company pay the claim.”

Attorney Michael Leonard said Norman responsible for Montgomery’s murder was a “fabricated theory” by prosecutors.

He said both he and Norman were “extremely surprised and disappointed with the outcome” and would appeal the conviction.

Leonard also described Ellis and Hill’s testimony against his client as “extremely implausible.”

He added: ‘Norman is an incredibly optimistic and strong man. So he’s been stuck for a long time.

“He had to endure the deliberations alone, and he is a very strong person.

“And so I think that despite the verdict, he still has a lot of optimism that we’re going to overcome this and ultimately triumph.”

Norman was charged with assault in Harris County, Texas, after allegedly punching a former employee in the face in 2018.

On his website, he claims he was arrested for armed robbery and spent ten years in prison.

He had also spent several on real estate companies in unpaid rent, with two owners saying he owed them a total of $354,000.

On a December 2016 episode of Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, Norman and his mother, Miss Robbie, visit the site where Montgomery was murdered.

Norman told the camera in the street where Montgomery was shot, “We’ve lost a lot of relatives here.

“Andre, lately. But even before Andre, my father… and it’s all on this one street. A few blocks from each other.

“I haven’t been through this part of town since Andre passed away. I really avoided it.’

Robbie told TMZ in 2016 that she suspected her grandson’s murder was intentional.